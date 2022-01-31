Super Bowl never lacks for angles, even local ones

There's never a shortage of stories when it comes to the Super Bowl, sometimes they even come with a local angle.

Over the next two weeks, every storyline under the sun will be explored about the Rams and Bengals. For a simple reason – newspapers and websites, TV networks and radio stations -- gotta fill space and time, 13 days worth.

When you think of compelling NFL franchises, the Rams and Bengals nestle comfortably near the bottom. On the surface, there aren't many obvious ties to our area, but upon further review, there are a few.

In the fall of 2018, the University of Mary football team was laboring through a challenging season in which they lost their top four quarterbacks to injury. Still, they were fairly competitive most weeks, including their homecoming game that season – Saturday, Oct. 13 – against Concordia-St. Paul. In that game, a linebacker by the name of Chris Garrett had three sacks for the Golden Bears, who won that Saturday afternoon 17-7 at the Bowl.

I’d be lying if I said I remembered anything about it. I don’t. Unlike Rams head coach Sean McVay, I don’t have a photographic memory. McVay’s brilliant brain, or so we’re told, didn’t help him a lick in two horrible challenges he made in Sunday’s game. Luckily for the Rams, it did not come back to haunt them in a game that was not very well-played or well-coached, but, of course, went down to the wire.

Chris Garrett, the star linebacker formerly of Concordia-St. Paul, plays for the Rams. He was drafted in the seventh round last year. Garrett hasn’t seen the field much this season for L.A., but he will be in Sofi Stadium on Feb. 13 for the Super Bowl.

The 56th edition of the Super Bowl has a few other notable local hooks.

Logan Wilson, a linebacker for the Bengals, has been a key cog in Cincinnati’s unlikely playoff push. Wilson was a star performer at Wyoming, playing for former North Dakota State coach Craig Bohl from 2015-2019, before being taken in the third round of the 2020 draft by the Bengals.

Wilson’s family has deep roots in North Dakota. His dad Trevor was an All-American wrestler at Dickinson State and his mother, Carla, is from Dickinson. There are Wilson family members also living in Bismarck.

Wilson is making a name for himself, and probably a lot of money, with his play on the field. His four interceptions this season tied for the most of any linebacker in the NFL, and he also had an INT in the Bengals’ 19-16 win over top-seeded Tennessee on Jan. 22. Sunday against the Chiefs, Wilson had a team-best 10 tackles.

The star of stars, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, also has a local tie.

In 2003, Jimmy Burrow, Joe’s dad, was hired as an assistant coach at North Dakota State. According to Joe’s Wikipedia page, the family lived in Fargo for two years before Jim took a job at Ohio University. From there, Joe went on to be named Ohio’s Mr. Football in 2014, started his college career at Ohio State before transferring to LSU. Burrow’s first year with the Tigers was fairly nondescript, but the second was anything but.

Burrow led LSU to the national title, won the Heisman Trophy and was picked No. 1 in the 2020 draft. Less than two years later, he has the perennially pitiful Bengals one win from a title and is wearing necklaces that probably cost more than my house.

Never lacking for confidence, Burrow, who bears an uncanny resemblance to former child movie star Macaulay Culkin, said in regards to his Mr. T-style, diamond-laced chain: “They're definitely real. I make too much money to have fake ones.”

If he wins on Feb. 13, Burrow will add to his bling with a big, beefy ring.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

