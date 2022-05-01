 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strike Force speed past Bucks

043022-spt-bucks-Jayru-Campbell

Bismarck Bucks quarterback Jayru Campbell looks for room to run during Indoor Football League action at the Event Center. 

 MIKE MCCLEARY, TRIBUNE

The San Diego Strike Force unleashed a quick-strike offense on Sunday, scoring three times on one-play drives and jumping out to a three-touchdown lead before holding on for a 38-28 Indoor Football League win over the Bismarck Bucks at the Bismarck Event Center.

San Diego quarterback Steve Cluley threw for 197 yards and two touchdowns and Travon Van ran for two scores as the Strike Force won “officially” for the first time in Bismarck.

The two teams met at the Event Center in the only game of the 2020 season. The day after the Strike Force’s 50-34 win over the Bucks, the IFL shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic and the teams didn’t play last season.

But San Diego defensive back David Haney played here with the Iowa Barnstormers. He was named team captain before the game and lived up to the billing with four tackles, a fumble recovery, one interception and one more wiped out by one of 25 penalties in the game, not counting the three flags thrown during a scrum at the end of the game.

The Strike force came in with the worst defense in the league yet held the Bucks to 195 total yards. They were allowing 52 points per game but gave up just seven points in each quarter Sunday.

“I’m not afraid to lead. If I get put in a leadership role, I’m ready to embrace it. We had to turn it up and I had to turn it up, too,” said Haney, whose pick at the goal line on Bismarck’s first possession set up his team’s one-play scoring drive; a 20-yard Steve Cluley pass to Troy Evans.

After stopping the Bucks on downs, Cluley tossed a 30-yard TD pass to an even more open Evans on the same route. One more play and a 14-0 lead.

Cluley completed 20 of 30 passes and Evans caught four passes for 68 yards.

“We felt like we could throw the football. We had a lot of success early … and that helped,” San Diego coach David Beezer said. “For us it’s about old-school football, making tackles and not giving up big plays.”

Bucks’ kick returner Ron Brown answered San Diego’s second score with a kick return down to the Strike Force 1-yard line. From there, Jayru Campbell scored on a quarterback keeper.

San Diego responded with a seven-play drive (it ran 50 total plays to 35 by Bismarck) capped by Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks’ 1-yard run and got the ball right back when the Bucks fumbled away the kickoff. Trayvon Van then blew straight up the middle and broke a couple downfield tackles to set up his own 2-yard run and a 28-7 lead with 12:02 left in the half.

"It’s crazy,” Haney said. “Bismarck is loud. I played here last year with Iowa and we couldn’t do a thing because it was so loud in here. It’s important to take the air out of the building as quick as you can.”

Defensively, the Bucks stiffened and didn’t allow another point until Tanner Kuljian’s 23-yard field goal with 8:14 left in the game. But Bismarck managed only two scores in that time, a 40-yard catch by Alexis Rosario and a John Brunner 31-yard catch.

Rosario had two catches for 51 yards and Brunner three for 47. Brunner’s catch pulled the Bucks with 28-21 with a minute left in the fourth quarter.

Rosario pointed out how difficult it is coming from three touchdowns down early in the game.

“It’s just bad energy leading up to the game. You have to be excited to play,” Rosario said. “We didn’t turn it up until the second half. It’s tough to come from behind. We’ve done it before. It’s definitely something we’re dealing with right now.”

Kuljian’s field goal extended the San Diego lead to 31-21, but Bismarck answered with a 2-yard Ben Glines run with 2:53 remaining.

The fourth quarter included a myriad of penalties on both teams. Haney’s second interception was erased by a penalty before Glines scored to make it a three-point game.

The Bucks’ last real chance ended when Van burst up the middle and broke two downfield tackles on the way to a 30-yard touchdown with 2:01 to play.

“We’ve been on the road five of six weeks and two games are against the (unbeaten) Arizona Rattlers. We knew we could play better,” Beezer said.

Seven of San Diego’s last 10 games are at home, while six of Bismarck’s last nine are on the road. Ironically, the Bucks are 1-4 at home and 2-0 on the road.

San Diego 38, Bismarck 28

SD;21;7;0;10;--;38

Bis;7;7;7;7;--;28

First Quarter

SD: Troy Evans 20 pass from Steve Cluley (Tanner Kuljian kick), 11:10.

SD: Evans 30 pass from Cluley (Kuljian kick), 7:23.

Bis: Jayru Campbell 1 run (Chase Albaugh kick), 6:04.

SD: Elijah Ibitokun-Hanks 1 run (Kuljian kick), 0:45.

Second Quarter

SD: Travon Van 2 run (Kuljian kick), 12:02.

Bis: Alexis Rosario 40 pass from Campbell (Albaugh kick), 10:28.

Third Quarter

Bis: John Brunner 31 pass from Campbell (Albaugh kick), 1:50.

Fourth Quarter

SD: Kuljian 23 kick, 8:14.

Bis: Ben Glines 2 run (Albaugh kick), 2:53.

SD: Van 30 run (Kuljian kick), 2:01.

Individual Stats

Rushing: SD -- Van 12-45-2, Ibitokun-Hanks 4-2-1, Cluley 2-(minus 2), Marques Rodgers 2-(minus 2). Bis -- Campbell 11-30-1, Rosario 1-12, Glines 4-8-1, Rob Brown 2-3.

Passing: SD -- Cluley 20-30-2-1, 197 yards. Bis -- Campbell 9-15-2-0, 137 yards; Tahj Tolbert 1-2-0-1, 5 yards.

Receiving: SD -- Evans 4-68-2, Rashad Ross 5-33, Rodgers 2-29, Cris Solano 1-26, Van 5-25, Ibitokun-Hanks 2-10, Kris Lewis 1-6. Bis -- Rosario 2-51-1, John Brunner 3-47-1, Edgar Allen Poe 2-18, Brown 2-16, Glines 1-10.

