Storm take six-game winning streak into rematch against South Border

Grant County-Flasher's nine-player senior class has set a high bar for future Storm squads.

In the past four seasons, the Storm have won two region championships and advanced to the 9-man quarterfinals twice. Saturday in Elgin, Grant County-Flasher will look to make it three times to the elite 8.

Head coach Jamie Krenz said seniors Carter Bonogofsky, Brandon Brunelle, Wyatt Ottmar, Joseph Richter, Kayedenn Rivinius, Hunter Oien, Garret Schenbeck, Kai Stanczyk and Layton Woodbury have set the tone.

"For us, it all starts in practice. We've tried to stack really good days on top of each other," Krenz said. "We have nine seniors that love the game, they're committed and they work hard. It's a really good group. They've had a lot of success and done things the right way."

Earning a return trip to the quarterfinals will not be easy. The Storm put their six-game winning streak on the line Saturday at 1:30 p.m. against South Border. The Mustangs are 8-1 with their lone loss a competitive one against No. 2-ranked New Salem-Almont.

South Border won the first meeting, way back in August, 46-34. Cole Stock ran for three touchdowns for the Mustangs, who have outscored their opponents by 284 points this season.

"They ran all over us," Krenz said. "We didn't coach well and we didn't play well. We have to be able to get some stops.

"(South Border) is good. They're well-coached. They played New Salem tough. We'll have to be ready."

Since starting the season 0-2, the Storm have not lost. They had a bye last week and got a big boost the week before. Layton Woodbury, one of the top returning players in Region 6, made his season debut Oct. 7 against Kidder County. Woodbury, the Storm's leading tackler last season, suffered a broken leg at a rodeo the Saturday before practice started.

Expected to be lost for the entire season, Woodbury double-timed his rehab and made it back sooner than anyone expected.

"He's a tough rodeo kid," Krenz said. "Not even the doctors thought he could do it, but that's the type of kid he is. It's definitely been great to have him back."

With Woodbury sidelined, the Storm needed someone to be their bell-cow back and Brandon Brunelle answered the bell. He's also the team's leading tackler.

"He didn't play much last year, but he's been a different player this year," Krenz said of Brunelle. "He's been outstanding for us. He's our second-leading rusher behind Javin (Friesz)."

In Friesz, the Storm have one of the top players in the state. After an 18-touchdown season as a sophomore playing running back and wide receiver, Javin replaced his brother Jace at quarterback and has excelled.

Javin has 10 rushing TDs and 10 passing scores, while completing 60 percent of his throws.

"He's just a great athlete," Krenz said of Javin Friesz. "He's a great kid, 4.0 student and that's even more important to us."

Jace Friesz, who suffered a major knee injury at the end of last season basketball season, is at Dickinson State where he's getting back to full strength.

"He loves it," Krenz said of Jace at DSU. "He has a really bright future there."

Javin Friesz has more than 700 yards rushing and 700 yards passing. When he goes to the air, Bonogofsky is one his top targets. Bonogofsky had two touchdown catches and more than 150 yards in the first meeting against South Border.

Grant County-Flasher's defensive front, led by Rivinius and Ottmar, will be stressed by South Border's explosive ground game. The Mustangs average 47.1 points per game.

"We're looking forward to Saturday," Krenz said. "We've had a good week of practice, I think we've prepared well. We're going to have our hands full, but playoff football on a Saturday, good weather, it doesn't get much better than that."