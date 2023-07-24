Century proved last season it's not how you start, it's how finish.

The Patriots were 0-5 in late September and in jeopardy of missing the Class AA football playoffs altogether. Not only did they rally to get in, they came within one win of a state championship.

Old sports cliches aside, head coach Ron Wingenbach is hoping the Patriots find more success early in 2023.

"Certainly, losing our first five games is not how we drew it up," said Wingenbach, who will be starting his 34th season in just a couple of weeks. "When you start like we did, it can snowball on you and it gets to a point where you can't stop it. Our kids deserve a lot of credit for hanging in there and eventually turning things around.

"For us, a big area of focus will be coming out of the chute better. Not so much in terms of wins and losses, just playing better. Being a little more consistent to where we see steady improvement from week to week."

In the end, they finished an un-Century like 5-7. However, outscoring fellow heavyweights West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Davies by a combined 39-8 in the quarterfinals and semifinals, both on the road, was impressive.

They were unable to slow down Fargo Shanley's postseason heater, nobody was, in the championship game.

"We didn't feel like we put our best foot forward in the championship game, but Shanley had a lot to do with that. They were a very talented team," Wingenbach said. "To go from where we were (0-5), to the championship game, again, really proud of our kids for sticking with it and making that happen."

Graduation took a big bite out of Century's roster, but the Patriots always seem to reload. Still, losing 10 starters on defense and seven on offense will make for a busy offseason and fall camp for the coaching staff.

"When you have heavy turnover, I think the primary focus, particularly early, is just getting back to the basics," Wingenbach said. "Defensively, we're going to have our work cut out for us. At all three levels, really, you're looking at replacing a lot of the players that played a heavy majority of the snaps last season."

Gavin Lill and Mike Twardowski are top multi-sport athletes with positional flexibility. Lill had two rushing touchdowns and four receiving TD grabs last season and figures to slot in at tailback. Lill's also a good cover guy, producing two interceptions and 18 solo tackles last season.

Twardoski gives the Patriots a big-play threat in the pass game at receiver.

State champion wrestler Ole Taylor will be a key player both ways. He had 19 solo tackles, including three sacks, as a sophomore.

Fullback Preston Zimmerman and offensive lineman Evan Schmit, both seniors, also are returning starters among a projected 115 to 125 players when practice starts on Aug. 3.

Before the latest division alignment, unpopular in many circles, teams would have two nonconference games to work out the kinks. That is not the case anymore with counters right out of the chute.

"Those two games were life-savers just in terms of development of your roster and being able to look at kids in certain spots and situations. Now you don't have that luxury," Wingenbach said. "So much of the emphasis of preseason now is getting ready for the games because those games count big-time toward your record."

When the season begins, one-third of the legendary coaching trio of Wingenbach, Mark Gibson (Bismarck) and Dan Smrekar (St. Mary's) will no longer be on the sideline. Smrekar retired in April after 49 years at St. Mary's, leaving Wingenbach (34 years) and Gibson (25 years) as deans of capital city football coaches.

"The longevity of Mark, Dan and myself is pretty uncommon within the same city and state, let alone the same division," Wingenbach said. "It will be different not seeing Dan on that sideline for sure, but very happy he was able to step away the way he wanted to."