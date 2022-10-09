St. Mary's still in playoff hunt ahead of stiff finishing stretch

There were few style points for St. Mary's Friday night, but the final score was all that mattered for the Saints.

Trying to hang on to the final Class 11AA playoff spot, the Saints got a late field goal from Caden Willer and pounced on a botched snap late to seal the 10-7 win over Fargo South.

The win lifted the Saints to 3-4 on the season and snapped a three-game losing streak.

With the new QRF formula used to determine the 11AA playoff field, the final spot likely will come down to St. Mary's and Century. QRF ranks quality of wins, strength of schedule and other criteria to determine the eight-team field.

With two weeks to go, West Fargo Sheyenne, Fargo Davies, Mandan and Fargo Shanley are playoff locks. Minot, West Fargo and Legacy are in good shape. That leaves one spot remaining, making Friday night's victory important for the Saints.

"We're still in the hunt," St. Mary's coach Dan Smrekar said. "Right now, we're sitting where we want to be, we're still in position to be in the playoffs."

Defense and special teams were the difference for St. Mary's against Fargo South.

Down 7-0 in the first quarter, senior Gavin Miller returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown.

"That was a big lift and we needed it. We hadn't been moving the ball very well up to that point, but Gavin scoring on that kickoff brought our team a lot of energy," Smrekar said. "We've had good luck with some pretty long returns, but that was our first touchdown on a kickoff."

As has been the case most of the season, the Saints were able to move the ball, but they struggled to finish drives against the Bruins. For the season, St. Mary's is averaging 12.3 points per game.

"Both teams played well defensively, but I do think some of it was the offenses making miscues," Smrekar said. "As the game went on, we were able to move the ball pretty well, we just didn't finish drives. We were inside their 10-yard line three times, but only got three points out of it."

The Saints missed a pair of field goals that could have stretched the lead earlier in the game, but when they really needed a make, Caden Willer came through. Willer, also a wide receiver and defensive back, booted home a 28-yarder with less than 90 seconds left to put the Saints in front.

South drove inside the St. Mary's 40 yard line on its last possession, but a botched snap effectively ended the game. Trying to clock the ball, South quarterback Kolby Nissen had the ball slip through his fingers. Nobody, including the refs, was sure what had happened. Senior defensive lineman Logan Herman didn't take any chances and flopped on the loose ball. After a huddle by the refs, St. Mary's was awarded possession, all but sealing the much-needed win.

"It was a head's up play by Logan Herman," Smrekar said. "It was pretty much only Logan and their center realized what was going on and Logan was able to come out of there with the ball. That was a really big play in the game"

The win sets up an important two-game finish for the Saints, which will not be easy. On Friday, St. Mary's makes the shortest of bus trips to Legacy to face the Sabers. After a 4-1 start, Legacy has stumbled the last two weeks, combining to score just 16 points in losses to Fargo Shanley and Century.

After that, St. Mary's heads to Fargo to face Shanley. The Deacons are 6-1 with their lone loss to top-ranked West Fargo Sheyenne.

"We look at it this way: we have two tough games coming up, starting with a crosstown rivalry," Smrekar said. "We're going to have to play really well, but we've given ourselves a chance and that's all you can ask for."