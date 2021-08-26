St. Mary's returns 20 seniors as Saints open season at Fargo South

Last season, many St. Mary's football games were over by halftime.
In their 11 games, all wins, the Saints scored 292 points in the first half and allowed only 15. Often times, head coach Dan Smrekar pulled his first-stringers in the second quarter.
The second halves of those games were more than just running-clock countdowns to inevitability. It was a chance to groom for the future.
"To be able to get our of younger kids out there in some of those games last season I think was very beneficial for us," said Smrekar. "This year, a lot of those kids will play bigger roles for us. Hopefully some of those snaps they got will help them feel more comfortable."
Despite heavy losses due to graduation, the Saints open the season tonight in Fargo against the South Bruins with high expectations. That is nothing new, of course. Last season's Class AA title was the eighth for St. Mary's under Smrekar.
The Saints feature a 20-player senior class, 80 kids grades 9-12 out for football and the No. 1 preseason ranking in the new 11A division.
"We're excited about the new setup. If you look at our schedule, it's very challenging and it starts right off the bat with South," Smrekar said. "To be able to play some new teams, start up some new rivalries, our kids are really fired up about it. I think it's going to be a very interesting season."
The Saints have to replace an all-state quarterback (Jackson Uhler) and all-state running back (Cullen Curl), but appear capable of doing so.
Nick Schumacher, who would've started for many teams last fall, gets his chance to lead the Saints' offense in his senior season. Schumacher was a key contributor at defensive back last year and also made the game-winning field goal late in the state championship victory over Beulah.
"We have a very good quarterback," Smrekar said. "We have a lot of confidence in Nick."
Instead of one tailback getting the bulk of the carries, the Saints will feature more of a two-headed attack with seniors Isaac Vandal and Isaac Felchle. Both are accomplished players already. Vandal averaged 6 yards per carry on 36 handoffs last season and also started in the defensive secondary. Felchle is the Saints' top returning linebacker after earning all-state honors at that position last season.
Up front, the Saints are strong.
Jack Weikum is a returning all-state two-way player. Fellow seniors Ian Indovina (center) and Nick Windsor (guard) already have two years of varsity football under their belts. Senior Casey Fischer got a couple starts in the trenches last season and Dominic Schaefbauer, another senior, saw plenty of minutes during varsity games as well.
"We like the kids we have. We're not the biggest, but they move pretty well and they work hard," Smrekar said. "Overall, we have good team speed on both sides of the ball. These kids can run."
The head coach is high on the receiving corps.
Senior Brit Senftner, a difficult matchup for any DB at 6-foot-3, 195 pounds, is back after earning all-state honors last season. Senftner is a key two-way player for the Saints. Last season, he had 27 tackles, one sack and one interception, plus 22 catches for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns.
Landon Gerving and Nate Fedorchak are two more options on the outside for the Saints. Myles Schafer is a reliable tight end.
Senior Will Lengenfelder and junior Jaxyn Richter will see time at fullback and linebacker. Sven Blomseth and Preston Bartsch, both seniors, will line up at defensive end and linebacker, respectively.
The Saints will be tested early.
South is ranked No. 3 in 11A. In their home opener, the St. Mary's hosts Mandan. The Braves opened a lot eyes Thursday night by pushing 11AA No. 3 Bismarck to the final play in a 28-22 Demons' win at the Bowl.
From there, St. Mary's plays at No. 2 Jamestown (11A), before hosting Fargo Shanley, another 11AA team, Sept. 17.
Dickinson, Jamestown, Turtle Mountain and Watford City join St. Mary’s in the West Region of 11A. The East features Fargo South, Devils Lake, Fargo North, Grand Forks Central, Grand Forks Red River and Wahpeton.
The top five teams from the East and top three from the West make the playoffs. Seeding will be based on QRF Ratings done by the coaches.
"With the power rankings, basically every game counts the same, so there is urgency with every game," Smrekar said. "We've practiced well. I think we'll be ready to come out and play well on Friday."
