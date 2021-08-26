St. Mary's returns 20 seniors as Saints open season at Fargo South

Last season, many St. Mary's football games were over by halftime.

In their 11 games, all wins, the Saints scored 292 points in the first half and allowed only 15. Often times, head coach Dan Smrekar pulled his first-stringers in the second quarter.

The second halves of those games were more than just running-clock countdowns to inevitability. It was a chance to groom for the future.

"To be able to get our of younger kids out there in some of those games last season I think was very beneficial for us," said Smrekar. "This year, a lot of those kids will play bigger roles for us. Hopefully some of those snaps they got will help them feel more comfortable."

Despite heavy losses due to graduation, the Saints open the season tonight in Fargo against the South Bruins with high expectations. That is nothing new, of course. Last season's Class AA title was the eighth for St. Mary's under Smrekar.

The Saints feature a 20-player senior class, 80 kids grades 9-12 out for football and the No. 1 preseason ranking in the new 11A division.