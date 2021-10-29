St. Mary's pulls away from Devils Lake, advances to semifinals

Bismarck St. Mary’s senior Isaac Felchle played only three quarters Friday night against Devils Lake in the quarterfinals of the state Class 11A football playoffs at Smrekar Field, but that was more than enough for the Saints to advance to next weekend’s semifinals.

That’s because senior nose tackle Jack Weikum was on the field, and in the Devils Lake backfield for most of the game, helping the Saints to a 37-13 win over the Firebirds.

The Saints (9-1) play Dickinson, a 9-7 winner over Fargo South, in next Friday’s semifinals.

Felchle led an efficient offense that took advantage of the opportunities provided by the Saints’ defense to pull away from a close game at halftime. He ran for 208 yards, a number bolstered by a 75-yard touchdown gallop and a 54-yard run that set up another score.

“That just happened,” Felchle said of his involvement in the running game. “I just had to follow my blockers and make stuff happen. We were ready for anything.”

In addition to his long, weaving TD run in the second quarter, Felchle added a 15-yarder in the first quarter and an 8-yarder in the 16-point third quarter that turned a tight game into a rout.

“He got us going. I thought we ran the ball and mixed in the passing well,” St. Mary’s coach Dan Smrekar said.

The Saints turned in another balanced offensive effort, running for 241 yards and getting 167 yards passing, most of it by starting quarterback Nick Schumacher.

Schumacher scored on a 1-yard run and tossed a short touchdown pass to Landon Gerving.

The teams exchanged touchdowns early.

Felchle capped a 72-yard St. Mary’s scoring drive with the first of his three touchdowns. His 15-yard run and the extra point by Schumacher gave the Saints a 7-0 lead with 6:52 left in the first quarter.

Not to be outdone, Devils Lake put together an impressive drive of its own led by quarterback Ben Heilman. The Firebirds’ quarterback rushed for 52 yards in the first half and finished with 39 of his team’s 79 rushing yards.

After opening the drive with an 18-yard pass to Sam Enget, Heilman led a ground assault that covered the last 53 yards in 11 plays, converting four third downs along the way. Enget scored on a 6-yard run and Gage Meyer added the PAT to tie it a 7-7 with 1:33 left in the quarter.

St. Mary’s defense stiffened and Felchle came up big in the second quarter. On second down from the Saints’ 25, he went right and cut back, going 75 yards for a score. On the Saints’ next possession, Feclchle ran 54 yards down to the Devils Lake 24. Three plays later, Schumacher hit Gerving with a 9-yard TD pass for a 21-7 lead with 5:31 left in the half.

The Firebirds came back again, thanks to an Enget interception at the St. Mary’s 48. On third-and-12, Heilman hit Caleb Schneider on a crossing route and Schneider broke a tackle and went 50 yards for a score. The PAT was blocked and the Saints went into the half up 21-13.

That was it for the Firebirds, who haven’t won a playoff game since 2017.

“All year long our defensive line has played really well,” Smrekar said. “After the first quarter we started to shut down their run game and take control.”

Weikum, defensive tackle Nick Windsor and linebacker Jaxyn Richter saw to that. Richter made several plays at or behind the line of scrimmage.

On the Firebirds’ third play of the second half, Weikum shed a block and sacked Heilman in the end zone for a safety.

“Our whole front got pressure, I saw the opening and just ended up on him,” Weikum said.

It was one of his three sacks in the second half.

“The second half was a good one," Weikum said.

The Saints took the free kick and marched back to the end zone where Schumacher scored on a 1-yard sneak.

The Saints’ defense came up big again after the kickoff. Windsor blocked a Heilman pass on third down and partially blocked the punt to set St. Mary’s up at the Devils Lake 38. On the sixth play of the drive, Felchle scored around left end for the game’s final points.

“The first half we kinda felt flat,” said Weikum, who had three sacks in the second half. “At halftime we got after each other. It was just doing our jobs better.”

St. Mary’s last won Class A titles in 1988, 1991 and 1994 when Class A included the largest schools in the state. It won AA titles in 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017 and 2020. The Saints were placed in Class A this season under reclassification by the North Dakota High School Activities Association.

St. Mary’s has beaten Devils Lake eight straight times.

