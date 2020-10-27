St. Mary's playing stellar defense heading into Class A playoffs

“When your seniors buy in and work hard, it trickles down to the younger kids,” Smrekar said.

The Saints’ younger players have gotten plenty of playing time on Friday nights. In the first half of games this season, St. Mary’s has outscored its opponents 225-8.

Smrekar is always quick to pull his starters as to not embarrass their opponent. That figures to happen again Saturday. The Saints have wins of 38-0 and 54-0 over Devils Lake.

“We look at the positive side of it and that is we’re able to play a lot of kids, which helps with our depth and it also helps with the development of our younger guys for the future,” Smrekar said. “We work hard at practice. It’s pretty intense and we think that gets us prepared for those four-quarter battles.”

The Saints have gone wire-to-wire at the top of the Class A poll this season. It’s not a topic of conversation within the team, but the team’s goals are clear.

“We’re staying focused on what we want to accomplish,” Smrekar said. “We have a pretty determined bunch.”

They’re chomping at the bit. The Saints last played on Oct. 20.

“We’re about as healthy as we could be,” Smrekar said. “Everybody is ready to play. They’re really looking forward to getting out there on Saturday.”

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

