St. Mary's looks to carry surge into semifinals against Dickinson

St. Mary's has been a staple in the semifinals the last several seasons.

Despite graduating several college-caliber players off last year's state championship team, the Saints are right back where they typically are this time of year -- the final four.

Dan Smrekar, who has coached St. Mary's to eight state titles in his four-plus decade tenure, says it starts with the most experienced Saints.

"It's a testament to this group of seniors. We have 20 of them again and those kids came in motivated and committed with high expectations," Smrekar said. "Those kids have done a great job leading this group of players."

There was a little adversity, but the Saints (9-1) bounced back in a big way after an early-season loss in Jamestown. Since falling 20-7 to the Blue Jays on Sept. 10, the Saints are 7-0. They've scored 281 points and allowed 69 in that span.

"I think we've gotten better every week, that's the most pleasing thing," Smrekar said. "Offensively, we've been scoring some points. Defensively, we've been playing really well and our special teams have been solid.

"We've been pretty good in all three phases."

Among the seven-game winning streak was a 34-0 victory in Dickinson on Oct. 14 over the Midgets, the same team St. Mary's will host Friday night at 7 p.m. They are not putting much stock in that result, however.

"I think you do worry a little bit about complacency, but we need to understand that (Dickinson) is going to come in really fired up. This one's for a spot in the championship game," Smrekar said. "They're going to be ready to play, so we'll need to match their intensity."

The Saints are very tough to slow down offensively because of their balance. They have 2,014 yards rushing and 1,877 through the air.

Senior quarterback Nick Schumacher has 16 touchdown passes, spreading the ball primarily to a trio of top receivers -- Nate Fedorchak (30-643, 6 TDs), Landon Gerving (35-514, 6 TDs) and Brit Senftner (23-402, 4 TDs). Fedorchak and Senftner are each 6-foot-3. Gerving isn't small either at 6-0, 165.

On the ground, Isaac Felchle leads the way with 871 yards and 11 touchdowns, but Isaac Vandal (47-341, 3 TDs), Schumacher (42-225, 6 TDs) and Will Lengenfelder (30-197, 4 TDs) don't allow defenses to focus on just one ball carrier.

Smrekar said Lengenfelder, also a starter at linebacker, makes a much larger impact that his stats or size (5-6, 175) might suggest.

"Size is not a determining factor in this game of high school football and this kid is a great example of that. I mean, this guy is really tough and he's a really good football player," Smrekar said. "We've always done OK with kids that might not have great size and Will is one of those kinds of kids. He's got great grit. He starts both ways for us and does a terrific job."

Smrekar also gave high marks to Gerving, who has a whopping seven interceptions this season as a two-way starter at receiver and defensive back.

"Landon's playing very well for us," Smrekar said.

Defensively, the Saints put a lot of heat on opposing quarterbacks. Jack Weikum has six of their 25 sacks. Nick Windsor and Sven Blomseth have five each. Preston Bartsch has four. Felchle (70) and Senftner (61) are the Saints' top tacklers, with a combined 24 coming behind the line. Felchle and Senftner each have 12 tackles-for-loss.

Friday night's winner will face either Jamestown (8-2) or Fargo North (7-3) in the Dakota Bowl Nov. 12 at the Fargodome.

Despite the decisive win earlier in the season over Dickinson, Smrekar does not expect his team to be looking past the Midgets, not with what's at stake.

"You start way back on August 10th with the hope of getting into the second season, which is the playoffs. We are very excited to have this opportunity. You don't ever want to take it for granted," Smrekar said. "I think we're playing good football right now and we'll need to be at our best on Friday night."

