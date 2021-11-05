St. Mary's defense comes through late in narrow win over Dickinson

St. Mary's will go marching back to the Dakota Bowl, but Dickinson made the Saints earn it.

Less than three weeks after beating the Midgets by five touchdowns, St. Mary's needed a stellar fourth-quarter performance from its defense to hold off the Midgets 19-14 Friday night at Smrekar Field in the semifinals of the Class 11A playoffs.

St. Mary's, which won its eighth game in a row, will face Jamestown for the title on Friday at 2:30 p.m. The Blue Jays are the only team to beat the Saints this season.

"We didn't play so hot tonight. We went through some adversity. Dickinson played really well, but we were able to make it happen and get back to the Dakota Bowl," said senior Isaac Felchle, whose 94-yard kickoff return in the third quarter proved to be the game-winner. "We knew Dickinson would be fired up and give it everything they had. We just stayed strong and got some big stops on defense when we needed it."

On top of the 94-yard kickoff return, Felchle also had a 1-yard touchdown run, interception and a fumble recovery on a night when the high-powered Saints were held to 158 yards of offense, nearly 230 below their average.

"Senior year, just gotta play every game like it's your last," Felchle said. "Wasn't easy tonight, but we found a way."

Dickinson was stellar defensively from start to finish, limiting Felchle to 27 yards on 16 carries. The senior tailback had over 200 last week in the quarterfinals.

"Their defense gave us a lot of trouble. Give a lot of credit to those Dickinson kids," St. Mary's head coach Dan Smrekar said. "Boy, they played tough. We couldn't run the ball and that made it tough for us trying to move the ball."

The Midgets were playing in a semifinal game for the first time since 1991. Dickinson beat Fargo South last week and nearly pulled off the upset at Smrekar Field.

The Midgets committed five turnovers, two interceptions and three lost fumbles, but still had two possessions in the fourth quarter to take the lead.

"Can't say enough about our kids and how hard they battled tonight. Just super proud of them," Dickinson head coach John Tuchscherer said. "It's hard to overcome (five) turnovers, but we almost did it. These kids gave us everything they had. They did everything we asked. As a coach, you can't ask for more than that."

The Saints ate up more than half the first quarter on their opening drive.

On the 18th play, Schumacher found Matt Porter open near the goal line. The ball arrived just as Dickinson defender Chase Selle did. The ball was jarred free, but the line judge ruled Porter had it long enough for a touchdown.

Schumacher and the Saints converted three third downs and a fourth-and-10 to keep the 7-minute, 25-second drive alive. Three of the conversions went to wide receiver Nate Fedorchak, who had a team-high six catches for 58 yards.

Dickinson drew even on its second possession, thanks in large part to converting a fake punt. On fourth-and-five, Luke Mavity plowed for six yards to extend the Midgets’ drive into St. Mary’s territory.

Six players later, Troy Berg threw one up and the St. Mary’s corner fell down, leaving Carson Weiler all alone in the end zone. Mavity booted the PAT to tie it with 9:50 left in the second quarter.

Felchle almost single-handedly put the Saints in front late in the second quarter.

Dickinson quarterback Troy Berg’s pass hit Felchle right between the numbers for the senior linebacker's first interception of the season. Felchle returned the pick to the 2-yard line. One player later, Felchle punched it in, his 12th rushing touchdown of the season, to give St. Mary’s the lead. The PAT kick was blocked to keep it at 13-6 three minutes before halftime.

Felchle’s INT was the second of the half for the Saints. Thomas Kraljic stunted a Dickinson drive earlier in the second quarter with his third interception of the season.

Dickinson grabbed the lead on its first possession of the second half on a perfectly thrown 41-yard touchdown pass from Berg to Weiler.

The lead did not last long, however.

On the ensuing kickoff, Felchle took it back 94 yards for a touchdown. Two Dickinson defenders had the angle, but Felchle had too much speed and busted free to the house.

"I saw the hole and it was off to the races," Felchle said. "The guys made a lot of great blocks. All I had to do was run."

Offensively, the Saints were held to 46 yards rushing on 26 carries.

"It helped that we had seen them earlier," Tuchscherer said of the 34-0 St. Mary's win Oct. 20. "They're a great team, no doubt. I just thought our kids were relentless. They were so tough. It was fun to watch."

Smrekar was not surprised by the Midgets' fight.

"It's the semis with a chance to go to the championship. Dickinson played their tails off," Smrekar said.

The Saints' defense stiffened late. On Dickinson's final two possessions, the home team came up with four sacks, two by Sven Blomseth.

"Our defense showed a lot of resiliency and we needed it," Smrekar said. "I thought they got better as the game went on. Our kids made some big plays late that were pretty big.

"I'm just so proud of our kids. We had a lot of new faces off last year team. They've worked hard all season."

Dickinson finished with 210 yards, 127 by Berg, one of several key seniors for the Midgets. Berg also had an interception.

"Our seniors set a new precedent this season, how hard they worked, how committed they were," Tuchscherer said. "That's a great group of kids. Just really proud of everything they did."

For the Saints, it's a rematch of their lone loss of the season, a 20-7 setback in Jamestown on Sept. 10.

"Jamestown's a great team. It's a big challenge," Felchle said. "We need to have a great week of practice then just be at our best."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.