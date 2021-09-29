St. Mary's bounce back in big way after loss to Jamestown

Turnovers tend to get you beat.
St. Mary's had one really shaky half taking care of the football and it cost them. Jamestown took the ball away from the Saints four times in their heavyweight showdown on Sept. 18. Bill Nelson's Blue Jays capitalized and won the No. 1 vs. No. 2 Class 11A showdown 21-7.
"Give Jamestown lots of credit. They played us very tough and deserved to win that game," St. Mary's head coach Dan Smrekar said. "In the first half, we were inside the 5-yard line twice and came away with no points. In the second half, we kept turning the ball over.
"Jamestown made the plays and we didn't. That was the bottom line."
Since that game, the Saints have buttoned things up in a big way.
The following Friday, the Saints knocked off Class 11AA Fargo Shanley 28-21 thanks to a stellar second-half performance where they outscored the Deacons 21-0 over the final 24 minutes.
Last Friday, the Saints could not be stopped by a Wahpeton team which came to Smrekar Field with a 3-1 record. The Saints scored seven touchdowns, improving to 4-1 with a 51-20 victory.
"Once we quit turning the ball over, we've played pretty well," Smrekar said. "We just needed to eliminate the mistakes. The last two games, we've played good football against two good teams."
Smrekar was as happy with the lessons learned from the Jamestown setback as he has been with the past two victories.
"Anytime you can come off a tough road game like we had against Jamestown and learn from it, that's good stuff," Smrekar said. "Our kids are practicing hard and playing hard and I really like that about this team."
The Saints, currently ranked No. 2 in 11A behind only Jamestown, are a fun to watch. St. Mary's averages nearly seven yards per play, but are even more explosive through the air.
Senior quarterback Nick Schumacher has 1,085 yards passing and 10 touchdowns through five games. Keeping the interceptions (6) in check is a point of emphasis, but the Saints' QB has been excellent at spreading the ball around to a deep stable of receivers.
Nate Fedorchak is averaging a whopping 23 yards per catch. One of two 6-foot-3 receivers, Fedorchak has 19 grabs for 439 yards and four touchdowns.
Brit Senftner, an all-state player on the Saints' 2020 state championship team, has two TD receptions among his 16 catches, which have totaled 284 yards. Landon Gerving, a 6-0 senior, has hauled in four TD catches to go with 200 yards.
"You do want to play to your strength and we have some really talented kids playing receiver," Smrekar said.
The head coach was quick to point out that running the ball remains key. Isaac Felchle leads the Saints in carries (61), yards (324) and touchdowns (3).
"We need to continue to get better running the ball," Smrekar said. "Even if you don't run it a lot, just having the threat of running the ball is important."
The back half off the Saints' schedule is softer than the front, starting Friday at 1-4 Williston. Turtle Mountain (1-4), Dickinson (2-3) and Watford City (0-5) lead in to what figures to be another deep postseason run for the Saints.
Few teams played a tougher first five games than St. Mary's, which included wins over two strong 11AA teams in Mandan and Shanley, which is ranked No. 3 in 11AA.
"If we don't beat ourselves and don't turn the ball over, yes, I think we do have a very nice team," Smrekar said. "The big thing is, these kids work hard and that makes it fun to come to practice and see them improve. If we keep doing that, I think we'll have a chance to do some really good things at the end of the season."
