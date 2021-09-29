St. Mary's bounce back in big way after loss to Jamestown

Turnovers tend to get you beat.

St. Mary's had one really shaky half taking care of the football and it cost them. Jamestown took the ball away from the Saints four times in their heavyweight showdown on Sept. 18. Bill Nelson's Blue Jays capitalized and won the No. 1 vs. No. 2 Class 11A showdown 21-7.

"Give Jamestown lots of credit. They played us very tough and deserved to win that game," St. Mary's head coach Dan Smrekar said. "In the first half, we were inside the 5-yard line twice and came away with no points. In the second half, we kept turning the ball over.

"Jamestown made the plays and we didn't. That was the bottom line."

Since that game, the Saints have buttoned things up in a big way.

The following Friday, the Saints knocked off Class 11AA Fargo Shanley 28-21 thanks to a stellar second-half performance where they outscored the Deacons 21-0 over the final 24 minutes.

Last Friday, the Saints could not be stopped by a Wahpeton team which came to Smrekar Field with a 3-1 record. The Saints scored seven touchdowns, improving to 4-1 with a 51-20 victory.