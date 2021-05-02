 Skip to main content
Spring seasons end for NDSU, UND with FCS quarterfinal losses
North Dakota State's streaks ended Sunday in Texas.

The Bison committed three turnovers and were held to 229 yards of offense in a 24-20 loss to Sam Houston in the quarterfinals of the FCS tournament.

Christian Watson returned a kickoff 94 yards for a touchdown and Braylon Henderson took a punt back 76 yards for a score, both in the third quarter, but NDSU's last drive stalled late in the fourth quarter as the Bearkats advanced to the semifinals.

"Only one team in the country gets to win the last game of the year," NDSU coach Matt Entz said. "Unfortunately, we ran out of gas today."

NDSU (7-3) had won the last three FCS championships. The Bison's streak of nine straight appearances in the national semifinals also came to an end.

"Hopefully, this will make us stronger," Entz said.

NDSU's offense struggled. The Bison committed three turnovers, which led to 13 Sam Houston points, and were held to 229 yards.

"They are improved. They're a solid football team. They did a nice job today," Entz said of Sam Houston. "We had a tough time getting in sync, never felt like we gelled. I don't know why that is."

NDSU's first two possession ended in turnovers and a 10-0 Sam Houston lead.

The Bearkats pushed their lead to 17-2 midway through the third quarter on a 23-yard pass from Eric Schmid to Noah Smith.

Watson returned the ensuing kickoff 94 yards untouched for a touchdown.

After the Bison forced a punt, Henderson scooped up the ball on a hop, made two moves and was gone for a 76-yard TD. Cam Miller hit Watson on the 2-point try to tie the game 17-17 with 6:43 left in the third quarter.

"It sparked a lot of liveliness and emotion into everyone,” said Watson of his and Henderson's returns for touchdowns.

"We put an unusual amount of time into our special teams," Entz said. "We knew we had the advantage there."

NDSU took a 20-17 lead with a 10-minute drive, but they had to settle for a 33-yard Jake Reinholz field goal with 8:17 left.

The Bearkats answered with the go-ahead drive.

Speedy Sam Houston quarterback Eric Schmid jetted in from the 6-yard line to polish off a 9-play, 72-yard drive. Seth Morgan's PAT boot made it 24-20.

NDSU drove to the Sam Houston 21-yard line in the closing seconds, but Miller's fourth down throw was off the mark. Miller went seven of 18 for 90 yards and two interceptions as the Bison finished with three losses for the first time since 2010.

"We pride ourselves on winning. We pride ourselves on being the best so when we come up short like that, it’s just a different kind of emotion," Watson said.

JAMES MADISON 34, UND 21

Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two touchdowns and Cole Johnson threw for a pair of scores as top-seeded James Madison defeated North Dakota 34-21 Sunday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Coming off its first FCS playoff win last week, UND was unable to slow down James Madison's offense. The Dukes piled up 468 yards of offense to remain unbeaten at 7-0. James Madison hosts Sam Houston in the semifinals on Saturday.

UND got within 17-14 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Otis Weah with 100 seconds left in the first half. Weah ran for 96 yards on 13 carries.

James Madison scored the next 17 points.

Ethan Ratke booted a 32-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

Late in the third quarter, Johnson hit Antwane Wells for the first of two second-half TDs, this one from 19 yards out.

The second covered 63 yards, five minutes into the fourth quarter, to make it 34-14. Wells finished with seven catches for 143 yards. 

Luke Skokna completed the scoring on a 4-yard TD run with 6:39 to go. All three UND touchdowns came on the ground. Quincy Vaughn powered in from 5 yards out to make it 10-6 early in the second quarter.

Tommy Schuster threw for 213 yards for UND, but was picked off twice in the first half.

Agyei-Obese ran for 128 yards on 27 carries for the Dukes.

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

FCS quarterfinals

Sam Houston 24, North Dakota State 20

NDSU;0;2;15;3;--;20

SM;10;0;7;7;--;24

First quarter

SH: Seth Morgan 24 yard field goal, 7:55.

SH: Ramo Jefferson 1 run (Morgan kick), 2:27.

Second quarter

NDSU: Blocked punt, safety, 5:13.

Third quarter

SM: Noah Smith 23 pass from Eric Schmid, 8:39.

NDSU: Christian Watson 94 kickoff return (Reinholz), 8:27.

NDSU: Braylon Henderson 76 punt (Watson pass from Cam Miller), 6:43.

Fourth quarter

NDSU: Reinholz 33 field goal, 8:17.

SH: Schmid 6 run (Morgan kick), 3:39.

Individual statistics

Passing: NDSU -- Cam Miller 7-18 90 yards, 2 INT. SM – Schmid 25-37 227 yards, 1 TD.

Receiving: NDSU – Josh Babicz 2-16, Christian Watson 1-35, Jake Lippe 1-14, Cole Jacob 1-13, Raja Nelson 1-7, Anthony Coleman 1-5. SM – Noah Smith 10-103, Jequez Ezzard 3-32, Isaac Schley 3-(-2), Ife Adeyi 2-53, Chandler Harving 2-18, Cody Chrest 2-12, Ramo Jefferson 2-10, Dee Bowens 1-1.

Rushing: NDSU – Hunter Luepke 12-57, Dominic Gonnella 10-46, Miller 12-46, Watson 2-5, Jalen Bussey 5-5. SM – Schmid 10-36, Jefferson 13-26, Smith 3-15, Adeyi 1-10, Kyran Jackson 1-3.

Records: Sam Houston 7-0; North Dakota State 7-3.

James Madison 34, North Dakota 21

UND;0;14;0;7;--;21

JMU;10;10;7;7;--;34

First quarter

JMU: Ethan Ratke 43 yard field goal, 10:49.

JMU: Percy Agyei-Obese 3 run (Ratke kick), :30.

Second quarter

UND: Quincy Vaughn 5 run (Adam Stage kick), 13:12.

JMU: Agyey-Obese 6 run (Ratke kick), 10:18.

UND: Otis Weah 10 rush (Stage kick), 1:40.

JMU: Ratke kick 32 field goal, 0:00.

Third quarter

JMU: Antwane Wells 19 pass from Cole Johnson (Ratke kick), 2:21.

Fourth quarter

JMU: Wells 63 pass from Johnson (Ratke kick), 10:06.

UND: Luke Skokna 4 rush (Stage kick), 6:39.

Individual results

Passing: UND – Tommy Schuster 16-26 213 yards, 2 INT. JMU – Johnson 14-17 251 yards, 2 TD.

Rushing: Otis Weah 13-96, Schuster 3-14, Quincy Vaughn 4-12, Luke Skokna 4-9, Dalton Gee 1-0. JMU – Agyei-Obese 27-128, Latrele Palmer 14-40, Jawon Hamilton 6-32, Solomon Vanhorse 1-18, Cole Johnson 1-(-5).

Receiving: Garett Maag 6-87, Marcus Preston 3-32, Chrysten Cochran 2-19, Adam Zavalney 1-27, Tyler Burian 1-15, Jake Richter 1-12, Dalton Gee 1-4, Weah 1-1. JMU – Wells 7-143, Kris Thornton 4-78, Vanhorse 2-26, Scott Bracey 1-4.

Records: James Madison 7-0; North Dakota 5-2.

