Spring seasons end for NDSU, UND with FCS quarterfinal losses

"We pride ourselves on winning. We pride ourselves on being the best so when we come up short like that, it’s just a different kind of emotion," Watson said.

JAMES MADISON 34, UND 21

Percy Agyei-Obese ran for two touchdowns and Cole Johnson threw for a pair of scores as top-seeded James Madison defeated North Dakota 34-21 Sunday in Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Coming off its first FCS playoff win last week, UND was unable to slow down James Madison's offense. The Dukes piled up 468 yards of offense to remain unbeaten at 7-0. James Madison hosts Sam Houston in the semifinals on Saturday.

UND got within 17-14 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Otis Weah with 100 seconds left in the first half. Weah ran for 96 yards on 13 carries.

James Madison scored the next 17 points.

Ethan Ratke booted a 32-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.

Late in the third quarter, Johnson hit Antwane Wells for the first of two second-half TDs, this one from 19 yards out.

The second covered 63 yards, five minutes into the fourth quarter, to make it 34-14. Wells finished with seven catches for 143 yards.