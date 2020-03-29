Spring football was going to be physical for Marauders

Spring football was going to be physical for the University of Mary football team.

Craig Bagnell's Marauders were going to have a scrimmage every day with a heavy dose of fundamentals -- blocking and tackling.

Had things gone as planned, the Marauders would be approaching the stretch run of spring ball. Instead, they had to call an audible.

“You talk sometimes about certain situations in life where there isn’t a book for it. This is definitely one of those situations,” Bagnell said. “It’s disappointing for sure. Our guys were excited. Our coaches were excited. We’ve had a really good winter in the weight room.

“Everybody’s in the same boat. It’s a situation beyond our control. As a coaching staff, we have things on the checklist for April and May we’re working on and getting accomplished. We’ve turned the page.”

The first of 15 practices was originally scheduled for March 14, but everything was put on hold one day before that, and eventually canceled, due to the coronavirus outbreak. The Marauders' spring game was planned for April 11.

Now, the academic component is at the forefront with major changes there as well.