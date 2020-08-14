Smrekar, Saints used to unique circumstances

It will take a different mindset at times.

“Football is a game of being tough. We have to make sure they don’t approach it that way. If you don’t feel good, stay home,” Smrekar said. “The old macho idea of going to practice no matter what doesn’t apply anymore.”

Practice started Monday with safety precautions and protocols in place, but Smrekar wants his team to approach it in a positive manner.

“We’re excited and happy to have a chance to get our season in,” Smrekar said. “With all the uncertainty, it’s great news to find out we’re going to have a season. Whatever and however it looks, we’re going to make the best of it.”

The Saints won’t be able to play rival Fargo Shanley in their season opener. With the Deacons playing Class AAA and the East Region playing only conference games, the Aug. 28 opener is off.

The Saints were hoping to find an opponent to fill the opening week, but if they can’t the season will open on Sept. 4 at Valley City. The Saints’ home opener would be on Sept. 11 against Hillsboro-Central Valley, which handed St. Mary’s two of its four losses last season.

The Saints will be expected to contend in the West Region and to make a postseason run again this fall.