Smrekar, Saints used to unique circumstances

With all the uncertainty of preparing for a football season amidst a pandemic, the St. Mary’s Saints can maybe take some lessons from last year.
2019 was a unique season in its own rights for the Saints. From opening a new school and a new home field, to losing two games off the schedule on the way to a trip to the Class AA semifinals, there was plenty of adjusting on the fly.
A game at Devils Lake was wiped out by heavy rains and Stanley wasn’t able to field a varsity team. Still, the Saints went 6-4 and reached the final four of the state playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Hillsboro-Central Valley.
“It was a funny season last year,” St. Mary’s coach Dan Smrekar said. “A new school … that was the first time we’ve ever lost a game to too much rain. Stanley not competing at the varsity level. It hurt us to lose two varsity games, but we’re hoping we don’t lose anything this year.”
With the current COVID-19 pandemic, nothing is set in stone.
“Stuff can change from day to day,” Smrekar said. “We’ve got a good handle on it but it’s a work in progress. We’re willing to follow all the protocols and everything to keep people healthy. We’re learning every day.
“It’s just the common sense of keeping social distance when we can, using masks when we have to, checking temperatures.”
It will take a different mindset at times.
“Football is a game of being tough. We have to make sure they don’t approach it that way. If you don’t feel good, stay home,” Smrekar said. “The old macho idea of going to practice no matter what doesn’t apply anymore.”
Practice started Monday with safety precautions and protocols in place, but Smrekar wants his team to approach it in a positive manner.
“We’re excited and happy to have a chance to get our season in,” Smrekar said. “With all the uncertainty, it’s great news to find out we’re going to have a season. Whatever and however it looks, we’re going to make the best of it.”
The Saints won’t be able to play rival Fargo Shanley in their season opener. With the Deacons playing Class AAA and the East Region playing only conference games, the Aug. 28 opener is off.
The Saints were hoping to find an opponent to fill the opening week, but if they can’t the season will open on Sept. 4 at Valley City. The Saints’ home opener would be on Sept. 11 against Hillsboro-Central Valley, which handed St. Mary’s two of its four losses last season.
The Saints will be expected to contend in the West Region and to make a postseason run again this fall.
“We’re very optimistic,” Smrekar said. “We’re looking at having some good strength coming back. We have a chance to have a good team.
“We’re going to be better up front on both sides of the ball.”
The Saints bring back two all-state players from last fall -- running back Cullen Curl and linebacker Reece Barnhardt.
St. Mary’s will also be strong in the trenches, with four of their five starting offensive linemen back, including tackles Zach Haas and Jack Weikum and guard Nick Windsor.
“They’ve gotten bigger and stronger and should have more confidence,” Smrekar said. “It will be great to be able to control the line of scrimmage.”
No matter how different the season is this fall, Smrekar is excited to be back on the field.
“We’re excited about the chance,” Smrekar said. We’re going to do everything we can to take advantage of the opportunity to play.”
