Skyhawks start quick in win over Ray Powers-Lake

Isaac Emmel wasn’t expecting to get his hands on the football on the opening play of the game.

But the Shiloh Christian junior turned in a big play on special teams to get the Skyhawks off to a fast start.

With the Skyhawks kicking off to begin Friday’s game against Ray-Powers Lake at Miller Field, Emmel recovered a fumble on the opening play, setting up Shiloh Christian with the ball and a first-and-goal at the Outlaw’s 10-yard line.

Four plays later, Joey Desir connected with a wide-open Darrick Even on a 1-yard TD pass and the Skyhawks had a 7-0 lead 1:17 into the season.

“That was pretty unexpected there but I was glad I could jump on it,” Emmel said. “Props to James Wilson there, he made a big hit and got the ball loose.”

It was Wilson’s big hit that forced the turnover and led to the quick strike in Shiloh’s 34-8 victory over Ray-Powers Lake.

“You’ve got to give James Wilson a lot of credit,” Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said. “We talked about you’ve got to hustle down and get things done and he stuck his helmet in there and made a big play for us and Emmel was there to scoop up the easy one. And then you stick that in right away, that’s a great momentum boost.”

“That was a good start for us. We were able to set the tone right away,” Emmel said.

The Skyhawks built a two-touchdown halftime lead and went on to post a season-opening victory over an Outlaws team that made the state playoffs last season in nine-man.

“Any time you can get the season off with a ‘W’ that’s a good thing. It gets the kids a lot of confidence moving forward,” said Barker, who won his 100th career game as head coach of the Skyhawks. “We did a lot of nice things tonight. There’s certainly a few things we need to clean up but overall we’re pretty satisfied.”

Senior quarterback Joey Desir threw for three touchdowns and ran for the Skyhawks’ two other scores.

Desir’s 2-yard quarterback draw on the opening play of the second quarter gave Shiloh a 13-0 halftime lead.

Desir completed 22 of 34 passes for 245 yards and threw two second-half TDs – from 20 and 15 yards out – to Michael Fagerland. He also led the Skyhawks’ ground game, carrying the ball 19 times for 44 yards and two TDs.

“I thought he did a nice job. He threw the ball, we got a lot of different guys involved and he did a nice job in the run game as well. He read it very well tonight,” Barker said.

Desir connected with six different receivers in the contest. Eli Thompson caught 10 passes for 107 yards and Darrick Even had 5 catches for 95 yards and a TD.

“Watching film, we knew that the flat area would be pretty vacated so we thought we could go to that well a lot and we did,” Barker said.

On Shiloh’s first possession of the second half, Desir hit Fagerland on a 10-yard TD pass for a 20-0 lead.

Ray-Powers Lake got on the scoreboard late in the third quarter as Tyson Enget scrambled for a 22-yard touchdown run and added a two-point conversion to make it 20-8.

Enget ran for 92 yards on 11 carries and completed 14 of 24 passes with two interceptions and 62 yards.

The Skyhawks held the Outlaws in check, forcing four turnovers and stopping RPL on downs four times.

“That’s a really explosive team,” Barker said. “It was nice to see our defense come out and get one.”

“Our defense really showed up big when they got some momentum on some big plays,” Emmel said. “We turned it around and forced a turnover or a turnover on downs.”

The Outlaws (0-1) travel to Belfield on Friday, Aug. 26 to take on Heart River. Shiloh Christian (1-0) is at Nedrose next Friday.

Shiloh Christian 34, Ray-Powers Lake 8

Ray-Powers Lake;0;0;8;0;--;8

Shiloh Christian;7;6;7;14;--34

First quarter

SC – Darrick Even 1 pass from Joey Desir (Eli Thompson kick), 10:43.

Second quarter

SC – Desir 2 run (kick failed), 11:54.

Third quarter

SC – Michael Fagerland 20 pass from Desir (Thompson kick), 9:22.

RPL – Tyson Enget 22 run (Enget run), 0:48.

Fourth quarter

SC – Desir 7 run (Thompson kick), 10:40.

SC – Fagerland 15 pass from Desir (Thompson kick), 6:50.

Individual statistics

RUSHING: RPL – Tyson Enget 11-92, Wyatt Bothe 8-62, Gracin Schroeder 10-35, Luke Fraunfelter 2-6, Kutter Brown 1-2. SC – Joey Desir 19-44, Michael Fagerland 9-28, Isaac Emmel 2-4, Carter Seifert 2-4.

PASSING: RPL –Tyson Enget 14-24-2, 62 yards. SC – Joey Desir 22-34-0, 245 yards; Carter Seifert 0-1-0, 0 yards.

RECEIVING: RPL – Bejnamin Streifel 3-14, Luke Fraunfelter 3-6, Gracin Schroeder 2-19, Chase Kunze 2-14, Wyatt Bothe 2-4, Kyle Huseby 1-5, Nic Erickson 1-0. SC – Eli Thompson 10-107, Darrick Even 5-95, Kyler Klein 3-24, Michael Fagerland 2-35, Isaac Emmel 1-9, Carter Seifert 1-8.

Records: Ray-Powers Lake 0-1, Shiloh Christian 1-0.

