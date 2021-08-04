Skyhawks prepare for a tough new region

“Our guys had a nice summer in the weight room,” Berker said. “At camp, we had almost everybody we’ll have this fall, so we were able to get some reps, give our staff an idea of what we have.”

The Skyhawks are opening practice a week earlier this fall, and they may not be at full strength for the Aug. 20 season opener. Fagerland, Eli Thompson and Jayden Ambuehl play for the Bismarck Capitals baseball team that last weekend won the Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional. They’ll be playing in the Babe Ruth World Series beginning on Aug. 11 in Eagle Pass, Texas.

“We have three guys on our roster who are playing in the World Series, and big congrats to that team,” Barker said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to play in a World Series. I know a lot of those guys on that team from Horizon and Shiloh. We’re proud of those guys for putting in the work to be successful.”

If the Series-bound players don’t have enough practices in before the open on Aug. 20 against Harvey-Wells County, the Skyhawks will adjust.

“It’s something we have to deal with, but if they can’t play, then there are other guys to step in and fill their roles.”

With the new football alignment this fall, the Skyhawks will be competing in Class B 11-man, in a strong Southwest Region.