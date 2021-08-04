Skyhawks prepare for a tough new region

The Shiloh Christian Skyhawks won seven games and advanced to the state quarterfinals last fall despite having a young team without the benefit of a lot of depth.
As the Skyhawks get set to open practice for the 2021 season today, a familiar challenge awaits Funnon Barker’s squad.
“It’s been going well, I wish we had a few more players out,” Barker said. “We’re probably going to have 27 players grades 9-12 out. That’s four more than last year. Of those, 19 of them will be freshmen and sophomores, so we’ll have a pretty young team again like last year.”
A big part of that youthful 2020 squad was a talented freshman class. They’ll be expected to play even bigger roles this fall.
“We were really happy with the productivity of the freshman class last year,” Barker said. “We’re looking forward to those guys picking up where they left off. Isaac Emmel and Michael Fagerland will help to pick up the slack a bit. We’ll move roles a little bit but there’s a lot of production to make up.”
The Skyhawks didn’t have a lot of veterans last fall, but they do have several key players to replace this fall. Junior Joey Desir and sophomore Carter Seifert will open fall camp battling for the starting quarterback position.
Josh Kolling started at quarterback last fall, one of five seniors on last year’s team, along with standout linemen Dylan Finley and Stephan Pickineau, running back/receiver Braiden Kuehn and receiver/defensive back Seth Malard.
“Our guys had a nice summer in the weight room,” Berker said. “At camp, we had almost everybody we’ll have this fall, so we were able to get some reps, give our staff an idea of what we have.”
The Skyhawks are opening practice a week earlier this fall, and they may not be at full strength for the Aug. 20 season opener. Fagerland, Eli Thompson and Jayden Ambuehl play for the Bismarck Capitals baseball team that last weekend won the Babe Ruth Midwest Plains Regional. They’ll be playing in the Babe Ruth World Series beginning on Aug. 11 in Eagle Pass, Texas.
“We have three guys on our roster who are playing in the World Series, and big congrats to that team,” Barker said. “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to play in a World Series. I know a lot of those guys on that team from Horizon and Shiloh. We’re proud of those guys for putting in the work to be successful.”
If the Series-bound players don’t have enough practices in before the open on Aug. 20 against Harvey-Wells County, the Skyhawks will adjust.
“It’s something we have to deal with, but if they can’t play, then there are other guys to step in and fill their roles.”
With the new football alignment this fall, the Skyhawks will be competing in Class B 11-man, in a strong Southwest Region.
“With the new alignment, our region is really stacked,” Barker said. “There are really six teams that are traditionally in the playoffs, and only four of them can make the playoffs. We play four of them back-to-back.
“In our region, every game will be important.”
The Southwest Region will include Shiloh, Beulah, Bowman County, Dickinson Trinity, Hazen, Heart River, Killdeer and Southern McLean.
Four of those teams made the playoffs in Class A last year. Shiloh beat Kenmare in the opening round before falling to Minot Ryan in the quarterfinals, Trinity beat Nedrose in the opening round before falling to Velva, and Killdeer and Bowman County lost in the opening round.
Add in Beulah and Hazen, who made the playoffs in Class AA – with the Miners going down to the wire with St. Mary’s in the state title game – and it makes for a stacked field battling for four playoff berths.
“It’s no secret, Beulah will be the early favorites, but there are a lot of teams that bring back a lot of good players,” Barker said. “Bowman, Trinity and Killdeer have a lot of good young players, we have a lot of young guys. It’s going to be exciting. It’s always fun to play new teams. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
As camp opens, Barker knows what the early priorities are.
“Offensively, it’s about the quarterback position. The thing we need to do is settle on the starting quarterback and get him some reps,” he said. “Defensively, it’s the secondary. We lost a few guys there, so we need guys to step in and compete and win those jobs.”
Then it’s time to prepare for the Hornets, who visit Miller Field for the opener.
“They bring back their QB and a couple of big-name receivers,” Barker said. “It’s going to be a challenge right out of the chute.”