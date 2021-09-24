Skyhawks' offense surges in win over Hazen

After a couple of low-scoring games, the Shiloh Christian offense roared to life quickly on Friday night.
The Skyhawks struck for two touchdowns in the opening 3 minutes and 11 seconds to jump out to a big early lead and went on to post a 37-30 Class B 11-man Southwest Region victory over Hazen.
“We really challenged our offense,” Skyhawks coach Funnon Barker said. “We’ve been really sputtering the last two games, haven’t put up many points. We told them we’re going to have to score. This team is very explosive. We came out and we had a great first couple of drives and then we kind of sputtered there for a while but I liked the resilience of our team to keep fighting and come out with a win.”
On the first play of the game, Carter Seifert connected with Eli Thompson on a 46-yard pass to the Bison 9-yard line. Michael Fagerland scored the first touchdown of the game on the fourth play of a one-minute scoring drive, carrying it in from 5 yards out.
After a three and out by the Bison, Fagerland took a handoff, found a seam up the middle and turned on the jets on a 66-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0 with 8:42 left in the first quarter.
“Those first couple of plays, the line blew up big holes, you could drive a truck through them,” Fagerland said. “I didn’t do much, I just got the ball and ran to the house.
“The line was doing their job all night long. Just had to find the hole.”
Fagerland was the workhorse for the Skyhawks’ offense. The sophomore carried the ball 23 times for 290 yards.
“We needed every one of them,” Barker said. “The credit goes to the offensive line – that’s a big, physical front right there and our offensive line came to play and they did a nice job.”
Fagerland’s 290 yards was the second-highest single-game total in Shiloh program history, behind Canaan Fagerland’s 294 against New Salem in 2017. His four rushing touchdowns is tied for third in school history – Canaan Fagerland had five in one game, and he and Zac Martin each had a four-TD game.
Fagerland also hauled in four passes and stopped an early Hazen drive with an interception in the end zone.
Despite the early deficit, Hazen charged back into the game, as you would expect of an offense that had scored 97 points the previous two weeks.
Dawson Bruner’s 92-yard interception return got Hazen on the board and Adin Junger added a 1-yard run. With two-point conversions on both second-quarter TDs, Hazen erased the early two-TD deficit and took a 16-14 lead.
Shiloh regained a 20-16 halftime lead as Fagerland scored from 2 yards out with 30 seconds before the break.
Fagerland capped a two-play scoring drive on the Skyhawks’ opening possession of the second half by sprinting 59 yards to paydirt, making it 27-16.
But the Bison answered with TDs on their next two possessions – a 59-yard scoring strike from Jungers to Cade Harm and a 10-yard TD pass from Jungers to Tyson Wick to make it 30-27 Hazen.
Carter Seifert broke a tackle, spun and ran into the end zone to cap an eigth-play, 68-yard scoring drive with 1:27 left in the third to put Shiloh back in front at 34-30.
“It really came down to just defense was going to stop the other’s offense and I think we made maybe just one or two more plays than they did and that was the difference in the game,” Barker said.
The Skyhawks used a pair of fourth-quarter takeaways and a Will Spicer 23-yard field goal to seal the win.
With the Bison facing fourth-and-very long at their own 11, Jungers rolled out and found Jayden Kaelberer over the middle for a 24-yard gain. But while struggling for yardage still well short of the line to gain, Kaelberer stretched the ball forward and Shiloh’s Isaac Heringer took it away.
“We talked about that on the sidelines that they would try to come out and maybe try to get one,” Barker said. “They had been throwing them short, challenging the perimeter quite a bit and Eli did a nice job playing that and coming down with that.”
After Spicer’s field goal with 6:04 left, Thompson picked off a Jungers pass to get the ball back and the Skyhawks ran the clock out on a 37-30 win.
“There were some crazy plays in this game,” Fagerland said. “The defense played really well. The team came together and we pulled out the win.
“Three turnovers. Defense did a great job the whole game.”
The Skyhawks travel to No. 1-ranked Beulah on Friday, Oct. 1 while Hazen hosts Dickinson Trinity.
“We have a big one next week,” Barker said. “Beulah is a great team, they’re very well-coached. There’s a reason they’re ranked where they are. We’ll enjoy this one this weekend and we’ll get ready for Beulah on Monday.”