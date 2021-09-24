Skyhawks' offense surges in win over Hazen

Fagerland capped a two-play scoring drive on the Skyhawks’ opening possession of the second half by sprinting 59 yards to paydirt, making it 27-16.

But the Bison answered with TDs on their next two possessions – a 59-yard scoring strike from Jungers to Cade Harm and a 10-yard TD pass from Jungers to Tyson Wick to make it 30-27 Hazen.

Carter Seifert broke a tackle, spun and ran into the end zone to cap an eigth-play, 68-yard scoring drive with 1:27 left in the third to put Shiloh back in front at 34-30.

“It really came down to just defense was going to stop the other’s offense and I think we made maybe just one or two more plays than they did and that was the difference in the game,” Barker said.

The Skyhawks used a pair of fourth-quarter takeaways and a Will Spicer 23-yard field goal to seal the win.

With the Bison facing fourth-and-very long at their own 11, Jungers rolled out and found Jayden Kaelberer over the middle for a 24-yard gain. But while struggling for yardage still well short of the line to gain, Kaelberer stretched the ball forward and Shiloh’s Isaac Heringer took it away.