Shiloh's defense leads the way in victory over Southern McLean

With time dwindling in a one-score game, a little improvisation paid big dividends for Shiloh Christian.
Facing a third-and-long deep in the Skyhawks’ own end clinging to a 7-0 lead, quarterback Carter Seifert scrambled around, avoiding pressure and keeping his eyes downfield before finding Michael Fagerland wide open along the sidelines. Seifert delivered a strike to Fagerland, who found a seam, cut back to the middle of the field and ran 72 yards for a touchdown.
That quick-strike score with just over six minutes remaining helped the Skyhawks finish off a 16-0 victory over Southern McLean on Friday at smoky, wet Miller Field.
“That’s really just a scramble play,” Skyhawks coach Funnon Baker said. “They kind of lost Mike there in the corner and Carter got the ball in his hands and he went the distance.”
Southern McLean, which had stifled the Skyhawks offense for much of the night after an early scoring drive, had the play defended well, but Seifert kept moving around the pocket until he found Fagerland breaking free.
“My line kept blocking for me and we just made it happen, I guess,” Seifert said. “He just yelled my name and I threw it to him.”
Shiloh Christian got on the scoreboard early, then turned things over to the defense.
On their opening possession, Shiloh marched 77 yards in seven plays. Fagerland – who ripped off runs of 13 and 35 yards early on the drive – capped it with a 6-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead.
“We have to do a much better job offensively sustaining things,” Barker said. “We come out and go right down the field and score, that’s good to see. But we have to be able to sustain some of that and I’ve got to do a better job of getting these guys ready to play.”
After the early scoring drive, both teams’ defenses took over, especially after an early second-quarter rain shower that made conditions tough.
The Skyhawks defense posted a shutout and forced three turnovers. Fagerland intercepted a pass in the first quarter and Peyton Kihle and Isaac Emmel recovered fourth-quarter fumbles to help seal the win.
“I was proud of the way those guys played,” Barker said. “Our offense put them in terrible positions all night and they really bailed us out. That’s been their M.O. all season. They’ve done a great job all season.”
“Our defense really stepped up tonight,” Seifert said.
Alex Retterath helped the Roughriders move the ball up and down the field at times, but the Shiloh defense kept them off the scoreboard. Retterath rushed for 90 yards on 15 carries, threw for 55 yards and hauled in a 31-yard reverse pass from Tyler Kulzer.
The Skyhawks finished with 284 yards total offense to the Roughriders’ 244.
Fagerland rushed for 139 yards on 17 carries, all in the first half. He was in and out of the lineup in the second half after getting hurt on a second-quarter pass reception. Isaac Emmel rushed for 47 yards, 44 of them in the second half. Seifert completed 3 of 16 passes for 103 yards, hitting a 32-yard pass in the first half on third and long and coming up with the big late TD pass to Fagerland, who had three catches for 103 yards.
“You give them a lot of credit – they made everything hard tonight,” Barker said. “That’s a well-coached team. They have a bright future with that team, a lot of young guys. I’m just happy we were able to pull this one out tonight.”
The Roughriders made it difficult for the Skyhawks to get their offense in gear.
“They’re a physical team,” Barker said. “Despite what their record is, they’re a very good football team. We knew that coming in and they made everything hard on us tonight.”
After the big touchdown pass with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks got the ball back on a Peyton Kihle fumble recovery, which led to a Will Spicer 29-yard field goal to make it 16-0 with 3:06 left.
On the next possession, Atticus Wilkinson forced a fumble that was recovered by Emmel, allowing Shiloh to run the clock to under 10 seconds, sealing the win.
The win was a big one for the Skyhawks, who are hoping to lock up a No. 2 seed in the Southwest Region and a home playoff game in the opening round.
“Absolutely, but if we want to do something once we get there we have to be better than we were tonight,” Barker said.
The Skyhawks (6-2, 5-1 region) wrap up the regular season on Friday, Oct. 15 with a road game at Killdeer, while Southern McLean (2-6, 1-5 region) travels to Dickinson Trinity.