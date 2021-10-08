Shiloh's defense leads the way in victory over Southern McLean

The Skyhawks finished with 284 yards total offense to the Roughriders’ 244.

Fagerland rushed for 139 yards on 17 carries, all in the first half. He was in and out of the lineup in the second half after getting hurt on a second-quarter pass reception. Isaac Emmel rushed for 47 yards, 44 of them in the second half. Seifert completed 3 of 16 passes for 103 yards, hitting a 32-yard pass in the first half on third and long and coming up with the big late TD pass to Fagerland, who had three catches for 103 yards.

“You give them a lot of credit – they made everything hard tonight,” Barker said. “That’s a well-coached team. They have a bright future with that team, a lot of young guys. I’m just happy we were able to pull this one out tonight.”

The Roughriders made it difficult for the Skyhawks to get their offense in gear.

“They’re a physical team,” Barker said. “Despite what their record is, they’re a very good football team. We knew that coming in and they made everything hard on us tonight.”

After the big touchdown pass with 6:16 left in the fourth quarter, the Skyhawks got the ball back on a Peyton Kihle fumble recovery, which led to a Will Spicer 29-yard field goal to make it 16-0 with 3:06 left.