Shiloh will have new look for season opener in Harvey

Once again, the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks will have a new look when they take the field for the first time.

Last year, it was a transition from nine-man to 11-man football that brought a new look. On Friday night, the Skyhawks will travel to Harvey-Wells County for the 2020 season opener with a younger, different-looking roster.

“It’s going well,” Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said of fall camp. “We’d like to have a few more players, we’ve got 21 out, a lot of guys learning on the fly, learning new positions. But they’ve been giving us a good effort and we’re excited to be on the field.”

The Skyhawks go into the season looking to replace all-state quarterback Jaden Mitzel and all-state running back Trey Brunelle, among others. But they have a strong nucleus back in the trenches.

Shiloh returns four starters along the offensive line in Dylan Finley (a 6-foot-7, 340-pound senior), Stephan Packineau (6-3, 295, sr.), Kylar Hall (6-5, 290, sophomore) and Trent Radenz (6-1, 205, junior).

“We’ve got great size up front,” Barker said. “We know we’re going to have to lean on those guys early. When you’re starting a new quarterback and have some new running backs, it’s nice to have guys who have been there, done that to open some holes for you.”