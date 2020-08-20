Shiloh will have new look for season opener in Harvey

Once again, the Shiloh Christian Skyhawks will have a new look when they take the field for the first time.
Last year, it was a transition from nine-man to 11-man football that brought a new look. On Friday night, the Skyhawks will travel to Harvey-Wells County for the 2020 season opener with a younger, different-looking roster.
“It’s going well,” Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said of fall camp. “We’d like to have a few more players, we’ve got 21 out, a lot of guys learning on the fly, learning new positions. But they’ve been giving us a good effort and we’re excited to be on the field.”
The Skyhawks go into the season looking to replace all-state quarterback Jaden Mitzel and all-state running back Trey Brunelle, among others. But they have a strong nucleus back in the trenches.
Shiloh returns four starters along the offensive line in Dylan Finley (a 6-foot-7, 340-pound senior), Stephan Packineau (6-3, 295, sr.), Kylar Hall (6-5, 290, sophomore) and Trent Radenz (6-1, 205, junior).
“We’ve got great size up front,” Barker said. “We know we’re going to have to lean on those guys early. When you’re starting a new quarterback and have some new running backs, it’s nice to have guys who have been there, done that to open some holes for you.”
Senior Josh Kolling will take over at QB for the Skyhawks after serving as the backup last season.
“We’re very comfortable with him,” Barker said. “He has the ability to put us in position to win games.
“He can get out on the edge and hurt teams with his feet. And he does a nice job of going through the progressions and finding the open guy instead of locking on to a guy to throw to and forcing it.”
Braiden Kuehn, a senior, and Kyler Klein, a sophomore, will get a lot of carries behind the veteran offensive line.
The Skyhawks will have a young group this fall, with a big and talented group of underclassmen.
“I’m excited about our freshman class,” Barker said. “We’ve got 10 freshmen out and they’ve really attacked the process, went after guys and jumped in with no hesitation.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys stepping in. We’ll have a lot of guys playing both sides of the ball.”
The Skyhawks are also getting junior offensive lineman/linebacker Ethan Gerving back into the mix after the 5-11, 190-pounder was injured early last season.
Barker points to defending Class A Region 4 champ Bowman County as the team to beat in the region this fall.
“They have a lot of guys back. Everyone is chasing them,” Barker said. “Trinity will be right there with them. After that, it’s an evenly-matched region, top to bottom. If you don’t come prepared every night, you’re going to get beat.”
The Skyhawks went 9-2 last fall in their first season in Class A, finishing second in the region regular-season standings and advancing to the quarterfinals of the playoffs before falling 14-6 at Velva.
“We never worry about the whole year,” Barker said. “It’s attack the day, attack the process, trust the way we prepare. If we take care of stuff during the week, we’ll be ready to go on Friday.”
The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and guidelines and protocols have added another new look to fall camp and the offseason.
“Every team has been trying to mitigate the risk, doing the best job they can to get the season in,” Barker said.
The key to success this fall for the Skyhawks will be simple.
“Consistency,” Barker said. “If we play consistent football, I think we’ll be in every game we play.
“We have to have a next-down mentality -- not let one bad play turn into two, not let one big play get us too excited. We need everyone in the same boat.”
