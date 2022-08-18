Shiloh returns promising roster for opener

Compared to last year, coach Funnon Barker felt like things were ahead of schedule when Shiloh Christian football camp opened.

With more depth and a solid group of returning veterans, the Skyhawks were able to move a little quicker in preparation for the 2022 season, which begins tonight at Miller Field.

“The thing that really jumped out was the experience we bring back,” Barker said. “That allowed us to move pretty quickly through our install, both offensively and defensively, and focus more on game situations.”

The Skyhawks have 30 players out this year, up from last year, when depth and injuries had the coaching staff scrambling at times.

Coming off a 7-3 season in which the Skyhawks tied for the region title and qualified for the playoffs, Barker has a solid group to build around. Most of Shiloh’s skill-position players return, along with three of their five starters in the trenches.

Returning starters Atticus Wilkinson (LT), Noah Schuette (C) and Sam Benson (RT) lead the way on the offensive line, with Presley Wilkinson and Peyton Kihle stepping into guard spots.

“The line is always a work in progress, but in our scrimmage last week we were able to go out, move the ball up front,” Barker said.

The line will help pave the way for some big-play threats.

Junior Michael Fagerland rushed for 1,157 yards and 12 touchdowns last season while picking up 297 yards and three TDs on 27 receptions out of the backfield.

Senior Joey Desir will start at quarterback. He completed 24 of 47 passes for 343 yards and 4 TDs while rushing for 103 yards and two scores last season.

“Probably the strongest point of our team is the skill position guys we bring back,” Barker said.

“Michael, any time you can get him the ball in space, he can do some damage. Eli Thompson and Isaac Emmel are guys you can move around and attack defenses in different ways. Kyler Klein can go up and catch the ball. We have guys that can put a lot of pressure on defenses in a multitude of ways.”

Desir and Carter Seifert (73 for 139 for 1,065 yards and 11 TDs passing, 338 yards and 4 TDs rushing) shared time at quarterback last season.

“Joey has a real nice command of the offense,” Barker said. “He throws the ball well, does a nice job reading the defense and getting guys into the right play. He can throw well moving out of the pocket. He can really allow us to take what the defense gives us.

“Carter will play some wide receiver, a little H-back/tight end-type. He can play all over for us. And he allows us to have two quarterbacks on the field at the same time, which can be another wrinkle for us.”

Fagerland and Emmel also lead the way on defense, where both were all-state selections last fall. Fagerland had 47 tackles and four interceptions. Desir had 49 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery. Emmel lead the Skyhawks with 89 tackles and had an interception.

Klein, Wilkinson, Emmel and Fagerland have been leading the linebacker corps.

“Defensively, I’ve been impressed with our linebackers,” Barker said. “We’re replacing three of the four linebackers, so we’re younger and more inexperienced, but we’re athletic. We should be able to get sideline to sideline, get aggressive in the blitz game and get into coverage.”

The Skyhawks host Ray-Powers Lake tonight at 7 p.m.

“Any time you get to this time of camp, it’s time to get out and play a game and see where you’re at,” Barker said. “Ray has some good athletes. Their quarterback is a phenomenal athlete. We’re looking forward to a good matchup.

“We just want to see some consistency. We had a lot of penalties in games last year, put ourselves behind the chains a lot. We want to play disciplined football, play a lot of different guys and build that depth, see who’s ready to play.”