Shiloh looks ahead after getting forfeit victory on Friday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Funnon Barker was at a football game Friday night, just not the one he planned to be at.

Shiloh Christian's coach was in Washburn, scouting Southern McLean, the Skyhawks' opponent on Friday. Why? Shiloh's game against Richardton-Taylor-Hebron was canceled. The Raiders forfeited the game due to a lack of healthy players. It was not, however, due to a COVID-19 outbreak as had been rumored.

It counts as the Skyhawks' first win of the season, although it was not the way they wanted to get it.

"You never want to go into a week of practice winning by forfeit," Barker said. "The kids wanted to play, but the situation was out of our control."

Shiloh started with losses to Harvey-Wells County and Dickinson Trinity, but showed plenty of bright spots in both with 49 combined points.

Senior quarterback Josh Kolling has thrown for 413 yards and four touchdowns.

"We feel like Josh has played well," Barker said. "A big part of that is our offensive line has done a good job protecting him."

The Skyhawks' line is spearheaded by 6-foot-7, 340-pound Dylan Finley and 6-3, 295-pound Stephan Packineau. Both are seniors.