Shiloh holds off Bowman County

Joey Desir helped Shiloh Christian bounce back.

Desir threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Skyhawks edged Bowman County 21-14 in a battle of Region 4 playoff contenders on Friday night at Miller Field.

Coming off a tough loss to No. 2-ranked Dickinson Trinity last week, Shiloh came away with a big region victory over a tough, physical Bulldogs team in a game that went down to the wire.

“Every time we play Bowman it’s a defensive slugfest,” Shiloh coach Funnon Barker said. “Last year it was a one-score game, it kind of came down to a big play and that was what it was about tonight.

“We made one more play than them. You’ve got to give them a lot of credit. That’s a really good team, they’re going to win a lot of games. I’m happy with the way we responded this week coming off a tough game last week. We showed a lot of poise down the stretch.”

Both teams scored on their initial possession of the game.

Shiloh drove 72 yards in 14 plays before Desir rolled out and connected with Isaac Emmel on a 5-yard fourth-down touchdown pass to give the Skyhawks a 7-0 lead.

Bowman County answered quickly. A Bishop Duffield 44-yard run set up a Bohden Duffield 11-yard run to paydirt just 76 seconds after Shiloh scored to even it up at 7-7.

Desir gave Shiloh back the lead with 6:16 left in the second quarter, connecting again with Emmel on a 50-yard scoring strike to make it 14-7.

The Skyhawk senior quarterback completed 13 of 22 passes with one interception for 203 yards and two TDs. On the ground, he carried the ball 16 times for 100 yards and a score.

“They gave us a really good fight tonight,” Desir said. “We made some big plays, we had to keep fighting because it was a game all the way. I’m proud of the way my guys kept pushing through to the end.”

Shiloh led by seven at the half, thanks to a big stop just before intermission. Bowman County followed Desir’s second TD pass with a 16-play drive that started at the Bulldogs’ 25 and moved to the Shiloh 1. But an illegal motion penalty backed Bowman County up five yards, and Carter Seifert picked off a Bishop Duffield pass on third-and-goal from the 6.

“Our defense made some big plays,” Desir said “Carter Seifert got a big pick, Darrick got a pick … we made some big defensive plays to help us win this game.”

The Skyhawks made it a two-score lead, scoring on their first possession of the second half. Shiloh went 70 yards in eight plays. Desir connected on a 31-yard pass to Michael Fagerland to convert a third-and-7 at midfield, and Desir punched it in from 1 yard out to make it 21-7 with 5:31 left in the third.

Desir credited his line for helping pave the way as Shiloh totaled 356 yards total offense – 153 on the ground and 203 through the air. The return of senior Kyler Hall was a big plus as well.

“Up front was the biggest thing – for us to be able to just pound the ball,” Desir said. “It was really helpful to have our big guy back, No. 74. I was proud of him, proud of the entire line.”

“They’re a big, physical team,” Barker said. “We knew that coming in, we were going to have to make a lot of plays and some of our guys were going to have to make some of those athlete plays and Joey did a nice job throwing the ball around and then carrying it, making some plays in the run game.”

Michael Fagerland added 53 yards rushing on 14 carries and Eli Thompson caught six passes for 92 yards for Shiloh (4-1, 2-1 Region 4).

A 16-play, 70-yard drive capped by a 2-yard Bishop Duffield touchdown run got the Bulldogs back within 21-14 with 11:20 remaining.

Bishop Duffield picked up 171 yards on 27 carries to lead the Bulldogs (3-2, 2-1 Region 4). Bohden Duffield ran 29 times for 134 yards and completed 7 of 15 passes for 36 yards and two interceptions.

Shiloh’s defense forced a turnover on downs and forced a fourth-down fumble on the Bulldogs’ next two possessions to help finish off the win.

The Bulldogs will host unbeaten Dickinson Trinity on Friday, Sept. 23, while Shiloh Christian travels to Hazen.

“Region 4 is stacked from top to bottom,” Barker said. “There are no teams you can look past in our region. Next week we have Hazen and that’s another big test. They’re big physically up front and have a lot of skill players all around.”