Shiloh football team in business-as-usual mode

Barker has been pleased with the way his team has been approaching the new-look offseason.

“The kids have responded well. We had a nice first couple of weeks,” he said. “A lot of them were champing at the bit -- football, volleyball, cross country -- all the fall sports.”

And while the shutdown made it hard for athletes to remain active, a lot of them reported ready to go.

“Overall, we’re really pleased with the attendance we have had," Barker said. "Surprisingly enough, a lot of the kids were in better shape than we anticipated. And everyone has been working hard to get back to where they were. There are a lot of kids from a lot of schools really working hard.”

For now, the plan is to get ready for practice to start as scheduled in August. Time will tell.

“Hopefully, we’ll be able to play,” Barker said. “Hopefully, kids will come out. Maybe a couple of kids walking the halls will decide to come out because they haven’t had anything to do for a while.

“We’re in a business as usual phase, trying to stay consistent with what we normally do. We’ll make any adjustments that are needed, but it’s business as usual with summer workouts now.”

