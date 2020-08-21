Shiloh drops wild grid opener at Harvey

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HARVEY -- Harvey-Wells County scored 28 of the game's final 36 points to claim a 38-35 season-opening football victory over Shiloh Christian.

The game was the Class A opener for both teams.

The Hornets scored the winning points with 14 seconds to play, as quarterback Isaac Friese concluded a 64-yard, 10-play drive with a four-yard pass to Thorson Madden. It was the third time Friese and Thorson had collaborated to score.

Shiloh was able to run just one play, an incomplete pass, following the Hornets' final tally.

The visiting Skyhawks started slowly, but opened a 15-point lead 27-12 early in the second half. Quarterback Josh Kolling connected with Eli Thompson from 12 yards out with seven minutes to play in the third quarter to give the Shiloh its biggest lead of the night.

Harvey scored first, taking the opening kickoff and driving 74 yards. A 51-yard Friese-to-Thorson pass gave the Hornets a 6-0 lead.

Kolling hit Michael Fagerland with a 47-yard scoring strike early in the second period and Thompson's PAT kick made it 7-6.

Harvey regained the lead with six minutes remaining in the half as Friese threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Ethan Nitz.