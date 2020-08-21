Shiloh drops wild grid opener at Harvey

HARVEY -- Harvey-Wells County scored 28 of the game's final 36 points to claim a 38-35 season-opening football victory over Shiloh Christian.
The game was the Class A opener for both teams.
The Hornets scored the winning points with 14 seconds to play, as quarterback Isaac Friese concluded a 64-yard, 10-play drive with a four-yard pass to Thorson Madden. It was the third time Friese and Thorson had collaborated to score.
Shiloh was able to run just one play, an incomplete pass, following the Hornets' final tally.
The visiting Skyhawks started slowly, but opened a 15-point lead 27-12 early in the second half. Quarterback Josh Kolling connected with Eli Thompson from 12 yards out with seven minutes to play in the third quarter to give the Shiloh its biggest lead of the night.
Harvey scored first, taking the opening kickoff and driving 74 yards. A 51-yard Friese-to-Thorson pass gave the Hornets a 6-0 lead.
Kolling hit Michael Fagerland with a 47-yard scoring strike early in the second period and Thompson's PAT kick made it 7-6.
Harvey regained the lead with six minutes remaining in the half as Friese threw a 36-yard scoring strike to Ethan Nitz.
Shiloh then reeled off three unanswered touchdowns to take its 27-12 lead.
Braiden Kuehn ran two yards to paydirt and Fagerland dashed 21 yards to score as Shiloh opened a 21-12 halftime advantage.
That set up Kolling's toss to Thompson to open second-half scoring.
From that point, Harvey outscored the visitors 26-8, reaching the end zone on its final four possessions.
Friese threw to Alex Erickson late in the third period and Erickson banged in on a two-yard touchdown run on the first play of the fourth quarter as H-WC trimmed the deficit to 27-26.
The Hornets went ahead 32-27 with 3:59 to play as the Friese-Thorson combo struck again on a 20-yard pass play.
Shiloh responded on its first play from the line of scrimmage, Kolling hitting Fagerland on a 60-yard scoring play with 3:46 remaining.
Harvey then methodically marched 74 yards to the winning TD on a drive that lasted 3:32.
Kolling threw for 281 yards and Friese put up 366 passing yards while being intercepted twice.
A big difference was the ground game, where H-WC's Carsen Mertz carried 27 times for 176 yards.
Shiloh returns to action next Friday, playing host to regional foe Dickinson Trinity at 7 p.m.
