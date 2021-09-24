Sheyenne's ground game wears out Sabers

Procedural penalties are the bane of any coach, and Legacy's Chris Clements saw his team commit seven of them in their 36-7 loss to West Fargo Sheyenne on Friday.

Against the unbeaten and second-ranked Mustangs, there is little room for error.

"Sheyenne is one of, if not the best team in the state," Clements said. "If you don't execute against a team of that caliber, you're going to have a hard time. Jumping offsides is something that can be taught not to do, it's within our control. I'm not going to take away the aggressiveness of our kids. At crucial times tonight, we jumped offsides tonight. It's football, it happens at every level and we'll make it an emphasis."

And it wasn't just that the Sabers committed seven procedural penalties. Five of them were defensive encroachment penalties, and of those five, three came on either third or fourth down and gave the Mustangs a fresh set of downs.

"We knew they were super aggressive up front and we wanted to negate that a little bit," Sheyenne head coach Jeremy Newton said. "We work on [drawing people offsides] quite a bit."

Legacy's offense struggled to get going against the stingy Mustangs.