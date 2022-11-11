Shanley tops Century for 11AA title

FARGO — When the Fargo Shanley football team moved up to the highest division in North Dakota high school football, it was questioned whether or not the Deacons could compete with the state’s largest schools.

They appeared to put that debate to bed quickly on Friday night. Forcing five first-half turnovers against Bismarck Century, No. 3 seed Shanley rolled past the No. 8 seed Patriots 48-7 in the Class 11AA championship game at the Dakota Bowl at the Fargodome.

With the win, the Deacons secured their first state title since 2018, 17th overall, 10th in the modern era (1975-present) and first in the state’s highest division since 1983. Shanley finished the season with a record of 10-2.

“All the hard work we put in the offseason, everything — it’s just come and hard work has paid off,” said senior quarterback Michael Rostberg, who finished the day with six total touchdowns. “We’ve dreamed about this moment since last year when we lost to (West Fargo) Sheyenne, and now we’re here and it’s awesome.”

It was Rostberg who steered the team on an 11-play, 80-yard opening drive and capped it off with a 4-yard TD run before junior kicker Matthew Berg’s extra point made it a 7-0 game early.

On Century’s first offensive snap, the ball was fumbled on the handoff and recovered by senior linebacker Jack Haldis at the Patriots 38. Shortly after, Rostberg proceeded to find junior running back Adam Leininger in the end zone for a 5-yard score.

Now down 13-0, the Patriots needed a response but instead gave the ball to Shanley again when senior quarterback Kyan Barth threw his first of three interceptions on the night to Deacons junior linebacker Jordan Leininger. Moments later, Rostberg connected with junior receiver Kaden Christmann for 28-yards and the two-point conversion made it 21-0.

The Patriots fumbled again on the next possession and it was recovered by Shanley senior defensive end Luke Hollcraft, though Century managed to keep the Deacons off the board after the turnover.

After the teams traded touchdowns later on, Barth was intercepted again with under two minutes to play in the first half — this time by junior defensive back Sam Ovsak who took it 65 yards to the house for the pick six. Jordan Leininger added an INT with 50 seconds remaining in the first half and the score was 35-7 at the break.

Shanley added two more touchdowns in the second half — with Rostberg finding Hollcraft for a 10-yard pass and Ovsak for a 30-yard pass to pull away if there was still any doubt.

The dominant performance finished off a remarkable season for a Deacons team that seemed to fire on all cylinders throughout the year.

“It’s obviously a very special moment,” Shanley head coach Troy Mattern said. “After we lost to Sheyenne last year, we got back together that Monday after that loss and it was just a different vibe from that day. It was crazy the amount of time these kids put in the offseason through the summer and into fall camp. They really deserved what they got and I couldn’t be more proud of them.”

Mattern said scoring on the opening drive was the tone-setter.

“To be able to score that first drive, that was huge,” Mattern said. “And then to get the ball back and go up 14-0, it allowed our defense to pin their ears back and we did that. To create five turnovers in the first half, wow — and it just set the stage for the whole game.”

Mattern was voted as the Class 11AA Coach of the Year by the North Dakota High School Coaches Association.

Rostberg finished 20-of-28 passing for 259 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 70 yards and two touchdowns. Ovsak led Shanley receivers with 6 receptions for 90 yards and a touchdown while senior receiver Conner Kraft added five catches for 82 yards.

Barth went 9-of-17 through the air for Century with 89 yards and a touchdown. Senior running back Peyton Arndt led the Patriots’ ground game with 27 yards on 14 attempts. Senior receiver William Ware caught two passes for 51 yards. Junior running back Gavin Lill had the lone touchdown for the Patriots on a 14-yard pass from Barth.

Century finishes the season at 5-7 after a year it began 0-5 before winning three of its final four regular season games to squeak into the playoffs as the eighth seed before upsetting top-seeded Sheyenne and fifth-seeded Davies to advance to its fourth Dakota Bowl in five seasons.

“We knew that Century was a good team and if we didn’t come to play, things would happen badly,” Rostberg said. “Our team came to play (today), we knew what kind of team they were like and we came out and found a way to win.”