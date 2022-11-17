Seven Mandan players earn All-State honors

Mandan fell a little short of its goal this season, but the Braves' eight wins tied for second-most in the state.

Their strong campaign has been reflected in postseason awards, including the 11AA all-state team, which included seven Mandan players, tied for the most of any team.

Senior Athlete of the year Karsyn Jablonski (wide receiver), running back Lincon Wiseman, offensive lineman Owen Gress and Tahrye Frank were each named to the first team on Thursday. Frank played receiver and all over the field on defense for the Braves.

Senior quarterback Max Carlson and a pair of juniors -- Devin Piehl and Hunter Corbin -- were named to the second team. Piehl saw snaps at fullback and tight end on offense and linebacker on defense. Corbin started on both lines for the Braves, who went 8-3 and advanced to the 11AA semifinals before losing to eventual state champion Fargo Shanley. The 10-2 Deacons also had seven players honored.

"Those kids are all very deserving," Mandan head coach Todd Sheldon said. "With the five seniors, those kids have been good football players in our program for a long time. It's definitely a special group."

The Braves were ranked No. 1, 2 or 3 pretty much the entire season. They had five blowout victories and all three of their losses were close.

"Looking back at it, we really felt like we played four bad quarters of football the entire season," Sheldon said. "We were consistent. Obviously, we would've liked to have played another week, but Shanley was a really good team and they proved it."

Sheldon could not recall Mandan having as many as seven players earn the top award before. The season will be remembered for more than just the eight wins, lofty rankings and packed stands.

"Top to bottom the kids in the locker room were fantastic. The practices were upbeat. They were ready to work. It was a fun group to be around," Sheldon said. "We had three kids, Devin Church, Zack Boeshans and Carter Johnson, that would come to practice every day, grab a sandwich, and then go coach youth football for an hour-and-a-half.

"(Wednesday) we had 20 kids down at Main Street helping unload Christmas trees for the Lions Club. Lot of great kids willing to help out in the community."

Century, which lost to Shanley in the championship game last Friday at the Fargodome, had four players selected.

Offensive lineman Joel Edland was named to the first team. Jacob Burckhard (defensive line) and Ryan Brynjolfson (defensive back) also were first-team selections. All three players were two-way starters.

Linebacker Mason Riegel, the Patriots' leading tackler, was named to the second team.

Legacy, which finished with a 6-4 record, were represented on the first team by star linebacker Jaxon Kellogg.

Quarterback Logan Miller and Vegas George, a two-way starter at defensive end and tight end, were second-team selections.