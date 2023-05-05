Longtime assistant coach Toby Schweitzer has been named the new football coach at St. Mary's.

Schweitzer, a St. Mary's alum, replaces Dan Smrekar, who retired in April after 45 seasons as coach and 49 total at the school.

Schweitzer has served as Smrekar's assistant coach with the Saints since 1991.

"I'd like to thank Dan Smrekar for his commitment to this program and all that he has taught me," Schweitzer said in a statement released by the school. "I look forward to keeping the Saints football tradition strong and continuing the legacy of our team."

Schweitzer is St. Mary's to the core. He was a ball boy in 1975 before attending the school and playing football for the Saints. He currently works in advancement and fundraising at St. Mary's.

"I want to keep the program strong long into the future," Schweitzer said. I'd like to thank my family for their incredible support of my passion for coaching."

St. Mary's struggled in their return to Class AAA football last season, going 3-6. Prior to that, they lost in the Class AA championship game in 2022 and won the AA title in 2021.

"We are excited for Toby and this new opportunity for him. He has very strong character, great football knowledge and the skills needed to lead this program," said St. Mary's activities director Tanner Purintun in the same release. "We are confident that he is the perfect person to continue on the great football tradition at SMCHS."

Smrekar, originally hired in 1974, coached the Saints to a record of 295-168 and eight state championships.