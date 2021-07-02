Schweigert's dream of playing college football soon to be realty

Lucas Schweigert's dream of playing college football will soon become reality and it'll happen at the Division I level.
The all-state lineman at Century High has bagged scholarship offers from North Dakota State and North Dakota recently. Schweigert's in no particular rush to decide on which shade of green he may wear in the future.
"On the one hand, it might be nice to make a decision before football starts, but at the same time, I don't feel like it needs to happen right now," said Schweigert, who will be a senior when school starts. "I'll talk to my family. Do some more research and see what happens."
Schweigert, who started on the offensive line as a freshman for the Patriots and has been a two-way starter the last two seasons, is taking a methodical approach to his decision, which is no surprise. He's also a 4.0 student in the classroom.
"He's an excellent football player, no question about it, but he's very strong academically as well," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said.
Schweigert plans to study "something in the medical field." Excelling in the classroom has always been a priority.
"When practice is over I don't just go home and play Xbox and stuff like that. I try to make sure all my schoolwork is done," Schweigert said. "Not that there's anything wrong with Xbox and stuff like that, I just focus mostly on school and sports."
Doing that eats up plenty of time.
Schweigert is not only a standout football player. He's also a defenseman on the Century hockey team and he placed third in the shot put at the state track meet in May.
"He's a very well rounded kid," Wingenbach said. "With Lucas, he's pretty successful at everything."
There aren't many 6-foot, 260-pound hockey players skating the earth, but Schweigert pulls it off.
"Hockey works a lot of different muscles than football and it keeps me in shape," Schweigert said. "I enjoy it. It's a lot better than sitting on the coach all winter."
When Schweigert makes his collegiate decision, it'll be the second year in a row Century has produced a D-I lineman. Andrew Leingang will be a freshman this fall at Kansas State of the Big 12 and Hunter Harvey is a recruited walk-on at UND.
Schweigert said Leingang was a role model in multiple ways.
"He was a great leader for all of us younger guys," he said.
The one difference between the two is size. Leingang is a hulking 6-6, 275 pounds. Schweigert is smaller, but is renowned for his feet and relentless effort.
"Going back to our middle school camps, even then he had that motor, he never quits ... and we were so impressed with his footwork and it's only improved since then," Wingenbach said.
Schweigert only knows one speed.
"I'm a little undersized in the football world so I try to make up for it with 100 percent effort and being aggressive on every play," he said.
Last season, he had 30 unassisted tackles, a large number for an interior lineman. He also totaled 30 assisted tackles and three sacks in helping Century to the state Class AAA championship.
That game was played at the Fargodome, which could be his future home. UND is in the mix, however, he is not related to UND head coach Bubba Schweigert. He did not root for one over the other growing up.
"I've grown up watching both. It's been fun getting to know the two schools, their differences and similarities," he said. "They're both great programs."
Regardless of where he ends up, he's getting to live out his dream.
"You try to work hard and improve and hope it pays off in some way, so to get that first offer was really exciting," Schweigert said. "It's always been my dream to play college football, so to know I'm going to have that opportunity, I'm really looking forward to it."
