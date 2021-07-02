Schweigert's dream of playing college football soon to be realty

Lucas Schweigert's dream of playing college football will soon become reality and it'll happen at the Division I level.

The all-state lineman at Century High has bagged scholarship offers from North Dakota State and North Dakota recently. Schweigert's in no particular rush to decide on which shade of green he may wear in the future.

"On the one hand, it might be nice to make a decision before football starts, but at the same time, I don't feel like it needs to happen right now," said Schweigert, who will be a senior when school starts. "I'll talk to my family. Do some more research and see what happens."

Schweigert, who started on the offensive line as a freshman for the Patriots and has been a two-way starter the last two seasons, is taking a methodical approach to his decision, which is no surprise. He's also a 4.0 student in the classroom.

"He's an excellent football player, no question about it, but he's very strong academically as well," Century head coach Ron Wingenbach said.

Schweigert plans to study "something in the medical field." Excelling in the classroom has always been a priority.