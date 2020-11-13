Schumacher boots winning FG as Saints cap unbeaten season with Class AA state title

Uhler ran for 92 yards and threw for 79 more, including a 31-yard scoring strike to Jackson Roerick in the first half.

Cullen Curl, who was named the Class AA Senior Athlete of the Year, earned 93 yards the hard way on 29 carries.

"I just thought it was a total team effort," Uhler said. "Cullen ran his heart out, like he always does. Our line worked so hard against a really good defense ... it was tough out there, but we were able to make a few big plays when we needed it."

Nathan Battest, Beulah's two-way standout at running back and cornerback, was proud of his team's effort.

"I can't imagine playing with any other team. I just love these guys," said Battest, who scored the Miners' lone touchdown. "We knew it was going to be a dogfight. St. Mary's is a great team, we just came up a couple plays short."

Each team had one long scoring drive in the first half.

After nine straight running plays, the Saints dialed up a deep shot to take the lead. On first down, Uhler found Roerick open up a hash mark. Uhler lofted a strike that hit Roerick in stride for a 31-yard touchdown connection. Roerick ran a double move to break free and Uhler had all day in the pocket to make the throw.