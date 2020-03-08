San Diego gets off on right foot at Bismarck's expense

In the Indoor Football League, defensive stops are the name of the game. You get them, you win.
San Diego got more than the Bismarck Bucks on Sunday and flew home with a 50-36 season-opening Indoor Football League road win.
It was more than that to Strike Force defensive end Ralph Harvey Jr. On the most important drive of the game, Harvey came up with the two most important plays to contribute to his first win in the San Diego uniform.
“When things get tough you just fall back on your training and remember the work you put in to get to that point,” Harvey said. “You got to get in the throwing lane and help that back end as much as you can.”
Harvey had six tackles, including three tackles for loss and one big sack.
The Strike Force, whose 1-13 record last season was just a game worse than the Bucks’ 2-12, took a 43-36 lead on Isaiah Bernard’s 45-yard kickoff return touchdown with 1:10 to play. It was their second 45-yard kickoff return of the game, after Marques Rodgers’ third-quarter score.
Needing a stop, Harvey and the Strike Force rose up. On first down, Harvey knocked down a Taz Wilson pass at the line of scrimmage. On second down, he raced around right the end and sacked Wilson for a nine-yard loss. It was the first of his career after playing six winless games last season.
“Believe it or not, that’s my first one, so it felt good,” Harvey said. “Those other big guys up there made it possible for me.”
After two more pressured incompletions, the Bucks’ chances for opening with a home win were gone.
“We had opportunities early,” Bucks’ coach Rod Miller said. “We missed three easy touchdown passes that could have changed the game.”
Between them, quarterbacks Taz Wilson and Richard Stammetti overthrew wide open receiver Ryan Feiss five times in the back corners of the end zone.
The Bismarck quarterbacks were 5-for-27 for 36 yards and an interception. Wilson threw a 12-yard TD pass to Shad Thornton in the third quarter to put Bismarck up 24-21.
The Bucks led 14-0 after their first two possessions. Eric Lauderdale scored on a three-yard run and Wilson scored on a nine-yard run. Cody Barber was perfect on four PATs and made field goals of 38 and 40 yards.
Barber’s 38-yarder gave the Bucks a 17-7 lead with 12:43 left in the first quarter.
Nathaniel Chavious scored on runs of 1 and 6 yards and a 31-yard pass from Michael Carrillo, who was 9-for-17 for 132 yards and three scores. He tossed a 42-yard TD to Rodgers and an 18-yarder to Donta Armstrong.
The Strike Force receivers were able to find gaps – sometimes big gaps – in the Bucks’ secondary.
“We made some silly mistakes and gave up some points,” Miller said. “We had two blown coverage calls. We have to go back to the drawing board. We played well, but we can play a lot better.”
Wilson was injured and left the game briefly after being driven into the turf by Manuel Wright.
Stammetti missed his five pass attempts before Wilson was able to return, but the starter wasn’t effective afterward. Miller said he was shaken up but seemed to be fine.
The Bucks defense had its moments. Defensive back Marcus Green had six tackles and one of the team’s two interceptions. Zuril Hendrick, who returned a missed field goal 55 yards for a score, had the other interception. The Bucks had three interceptions as a team last season.
After Harvey’s big stand, San Diego closed out the game with a 12-yard scoring drive capped by Chavious’ six-yard run with 19 seconds left.
“It’s my first win,” Harvey said. “I came in the last six games and we didn’t win any. This is huge for this program to start off with a win.”