San Diego gets off on right foot at Bismarck's expense

In the Indoor Football League, defensive stops are the name of the game. You get them, you win.

San Diego got more than the Bismarck Bucks on Sunday and flew home with a 50-36 season-opening Indoor Football League road win.

It was more than that to Strike Force defensive end Ralph Harvey Jr. On the most important drive of the game, Harvey came up with the two most important plays to contribute to his first win in the San Diego uniform.

“When things get tough you just fall back on your training and remember the work you put in to get to that point,” Harvey said. “You got to get in the throwing lane and help that back end as much as you can.”

Harvey had six tackles, including three tackles for loss and one big sack.

The Strike Force, whose 1-13 record last season was just a game worse than the Bucks’ 2-12, took a 43-36 lead on Isaiah Bernard’s 45-yard kickoff return touchdown with 1:10 to play. It was their second 45-yard kickoff return of the game, after Marques Rodgers’ third-quarter score.