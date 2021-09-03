Sabers start fast, overpower Dickinson

Legacy scored a defensive touchdown on the first series of the second half. Dickinson's Cole Skabo, punting from his own 20, was thwarted by Legacy's Draken Stugelmeyer, who broke through for a block. Shaydon Auck caught the ball in mid-air and sped into the end zone for the third Saber touchdown. Byberg's kick made it 24-0 with 2:18 expired in the second half.

The Sabers scored the final points of the game with 2:28 to play in the third period. Kelsch connected with 220-pound senior tight end Keidan Klein, who bulled down the right sideline to complete a 30-yard play. Byberg was again on the money to make it 31-0 and implementing the running-clock rule.

Buzalsky said the victory was the tonic the Sabers needed after their opening loss.

"The team needed it. It was a very high confidence booster for our team," he said.

Buzalsky was all over the place, catching a 20-yard pass from Kelsch, garnering the only interception of the game in the first quarter and punting twice for an average of 44 yards.

"I only left the field on kickoffs and kickoff returns. Other than that I was in the whole game, and I love (all the minutes)," he said.