Sabers earn first home playoff game with win over Davies

Leading into Friday's game against Fargo Davies, an argument could be made that both of Legacy's biggest games had come in its 2016 season. That was the first fall of varsity football for the Sabers, who also went on to make the Class AAA playoffs.

Friday night's win may have been even bigger. The Sabers went to Fargo and beat the fourth-ranked Eagles, earning their first ever home playoff game.

"The kids played hard and they played confident," Legacy head coach Chris Clements said. "That led us to good things on the field Friday night."

Good things indeed. With the shift of the top class to using the Quality Results Formula to determine playoff seeding, Legacy's win over the Eagles edged the Sabers past Davies for the No. 4 position and homefield advantage for Friday night's 6:30 p.m. contest.

"I'm happy for the kids," Clements said. "They've worked hard to get to this point."

The win delivered Legacy just its second six-win season, the other coming in 2016.

What Legacy is still hunting for is its first playoff win.

Legacy's previous three previous playoff appearances have seen them take a pair of losses to West Fargo in 2016 and 2017, and a one-score loss to West Fargo Sheyenne in 2018.

"It's not about repeating (what happened on Friday), it's focusing on this week's game," Clements said. "We focus on what we need to do, our effort, our mindset, and our execution. If we control those things, we have a chance to be successful."

Success will also come down to a rematch of tough assignments for both the Sabers and Eagles: stopping each other's offenses.

For the Eagles, that means finding a way to contain Logan Miller and Carl Henry, particularly in the ground game. Miller and Henry were responsible for all three of Legacy's touchdowns on Friday, with Henry running in a score and Miller throwing and running for a touchdown.

To get to Miller and Henry, the Eagles have to fight through a now battle-tested senior-laden offensive line.

"We executed offensively (on Friday)," Clements said. "It all started from our offensive line. Those guys were executing the plays up front and they did a nice job."

Legacy's defense sealed its win over the Eagles, intercepting a pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Clements was proud of how his team performed defensively.

"They were flying around and swarming the football," he said. "Davies is an explosive team, so we limited their explosive plays as much as we could and then made key plays at important times of the game."

Clements emphasized that it will take the entire team to beat Davies and advance in the playoffs.

"It's not any one guy, it's a united effort," he said. "Whether it's all 11 guys on offense, defense or special teams, all 11 have to work together because football is a team game."

While it's still early in the week, Clements believes all his players will be healthy for Friday night.

Though his team should be ready to go against a team they just beat, Clements doesn't want his players thinking too far ahead.

"We play Davies on Friday and that's all that matters right now," he said.