'Rollercoaster' season ends at Fargodome for Century

Five games into the season, Century's season was on life support.

The premier high school football program in the state, which has played in eight of the last 12 top-division title games, was winless and appeared headed toward missing the playoffs.

Even a couple of the team's best players were wondering what was going.

"We definitely did not expect to be 0-5. It was kind of like, 'is this real?' said Ryan Brnjolfson, Century's do-it-all senior. "Things just weren't clicking for us. It's not like we were getting killed. We were close in most of those games, we were just losing."

Kyan Barth, Century's senior quarterback, said panic never set it, but urgency did.

"Everybody was frustrated because we knew we were better than that," Barth said. "Before you knew it, we were 0-5 and everybody was wondering what was going on?"

Both players, two of Century's captains, said a meeting with head coach Ron Wingenbach seemed to right the ship.

"We were just like, 'we gotta get our stuff together,'" Barth said. "Nobody stopped believing. Nobody gave up and we finally got it going."

They did, and in a big way.

Century won three of its last four games to grab the final 11AA playoff spot. Once in, they kept winning.

Road victories over top-seeded and defending state champion West Fargo Sheyenne and fifth-seeded Fargo Davies have the Patriots back where they always seem to end up -- the Fargodome.

"Obviously, it's been a rollercoaster. We definitely did it the hard way, but it shows we never gave up," said Brynjolfson, who has four interceptions and four touchdowns this season. "We didn't turn on each other. We just kept playing."

The Patriots (5-6) are the first team to advance to the top-division title game with a losing record. Century faces Fargo Shanley (9-2) Friday at 6:40 p.m. for the Class AA title.

The plan as of Wednesday night was for the team to travel to Fargo on Friday. If the winter storm forces a Plan B, it also will be determined Friday.

Winless in late September, another title-game appearance did not appear in the cards this season.

"Well, at 0-5, yeah, you probably have some doubts," Brynjolfson said. "To be in the championship game? I'd have to say I'm a little surprised, but I knew we had the potential. To beat Sheyenne and Davies, I mean, we definitely earned it. Those are two really good teams."

Barth, who has thrown for more than 1,300 yards and eight touchdowns, said they soaked up the two playoff road victories, but nobody is satisfied.

"You come this far, you definitely want to finish it off. It's right in front of us now," said Barth, who also is a powerful force in the run game for the Patriots.

Barth, who has an offer to play college football at Jamestown, is unsure of his future plans. Late in the season, Barth's effectiveness running the ball has been a key to the Patriots' improved offensive output.

"I wouldn't say I was running scared early in the season, I think I've been able to run with more force, more downhill.

"Our line deserves a ton of credit. They've improved a lot and I think we've all improved. It's been a total team effort."

Brynjolfson, who has 544 yards receiving and four interceptions, and is also a key specials teams performer for Century, has plenty of options for the future.

NDSU and UND have dropped off in their recruitment of the multi-sport standout, but several Northern Sun football programs are interested. He also has options in track after winning the high jump and long jump at the state track meet last season.

It will be a tough call when the time comes, he said.

"Football and track are about on the same level. I really like both," Brynjolfson said. "I'm keeping my options open. I'm not going to rush anything."

He'll worry about that later. For now, the focus is squarely on the Deacons.

"They're a great team all around. Their quarterback (Michael Rostberg) has a cannon and he can really sling it. We have to keep everything in front of us," Brynjolfson said. "We just want to make the most of it. A month ago, things weren't looking too great, but we turned it around. We're one win away. It's pretty surreal."