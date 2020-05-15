Reid fondly remembers Badlands Bowl after 27th and final edition canceled

“It was a sad decision, but we’re going to celebrate the fact that we did it for 27 years, not cry that it’s over,” Reid said. “We’re going to laugh and celebrate the fact we had it that long.”

Reid said two games stick out to him, including that first game.

“That first year we were busy just trying to get a game on. We didn’t have a lot of long-term goals. We were just trying to get the job done. Then it gained momentum,” Reid said.

In 1994, before Feeney went on to play at North Dakota State and coach football at Moorhead (Minn.) High School, he set a record in 1994 that will stand forever. He shares the mark of three touchdown passes with six other players. Team North Dakota also intercepted a record five passes in that game, helping it to a 28-19 win.

Recently, the series has been dominated by Montana, which has won the last five games and 20 of the 26 overall. The teams split the first four games before Montana won eight straight.

North Dakota’s last win was 25-22 in 2014. Ben Love of Minot kicked a record six field goals in that contest, including the game-winner in overtime. That kick came after a 27-yarder with three seconds to play tied the game.