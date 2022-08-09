Thomas' time with Super Bowl champs 'been a blast so far'

On the Los Angeles Rams' roster on the team's website, Brayden Thomas is listed directly under the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Welcome to the NFL.

After signing with the Rams in May, Thomas earned an invite to training camp and will play in his first preseason game Saturday night against the Chargers at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

For Thomas, who was an All-American at North Dakota State last season, it's been everything he hoped it would be.

"It's been a great experience. I'm learning a lot every day," he said. "It's been a blast so far."

Aside from being listed under quarterback Matthew Stafford on the team's roster, Thomas has had a few other pinch-me moments. Such as lining up alongside a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

"I mean, going out there with a guy like Aaron Donald is pretty eye-opening. It kind of brings you full circle," Thomas said. "It's pretty surreal."

Thomas, listed at 6-3, 260 pounds, is playing outside linebacker for the Rams, who run a 3-4 defensive front. Thomas played a similar position last season for the Bison when he led the FCS national champions with nine sacks and 14.5 tackles-for-loss.

"I felt prepared coming in, but it's still the NFL. You're learning new things constantly," he said. "There's a lot of technique stuff you're trying to do better every day. A lot of game philosophy stuff and situational things you're trying to pick up as quickly as you can."

"There's a lot of stuff above the shoulders, the mental part of the game, you're trying to absorb so you can go out there and play fast without having to think too much."

The Rams drafted just eight players, but as most teams do, signed several undrafted players. Four were at the same position as Thomas.

Competition for reps in practice, let alone a roster spot for Week 1, is fierce.

"There are great players everywhere. You can see why they won it all last year," Thomas said. "I'm pretty lucky to be in this position. I'm just trying to make the most of it and learn as much as I can.

"It's been cool to see how guys go about preparing day in and day out. How they prepare their bodies. How they practice. How they study. It's been a blessing."

The Rams have three preseason games -- Aug. 13 vs. the Chargers, Aug. 19 against the Houston Texans and at Cincinnati Aug. 27, a rematch of last year's Super Bowl.

Thomas knows impressing in those games will be key.

"Those are very important opportunities to show you can compete at this level," the 24-year-old said. "The games are a big evaluation point."

The Rams' training camp is held in Irvine, Calif. The team stays in hotels throughout camp, which feature 11-hour work days, typically in four-day increments.

NFL teams are allowed 90 players during training camp, but have to be down to 53 for Week 1, which for the Rams comes on the Thursday night season opener Sept. 8 against the Buffalo Bills.

In between now and then, rosters will be whittled down from 90 to 85 on Aug. 16; 85 to 80 on Aug. 23 and 80 to 53 on Aug. 30.

Thomas isn't worried about the math, instead he's trying to make a positive impression.

"I'm not really focused on that right now," he said. "I'm just trying to keep my head down, work hard, get better, learn as much as I can and enjoy every day."