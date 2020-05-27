Preseason poll has Bison right back where they finished

NDSU will not encounter a cakewalk, if there is a 2020 season.

The much anticipated season opener is Sept. 5 against Rose Bowl champion Oregon.

Hurdles will need to be cleared in the Missouri Valley Football Conference as well. In the HERO poll, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa -- Valley teams both -- are ranked No. 2 and 3. Other MVFC teams ranked are Illinois State (13th) and Southern Illinois (23rd).

Sacramento State and James Madison are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

HOT PROSPECT

When ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his top prospects for the 2021 draft, Bison fans certainly took notice.

Lance, who will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, was ranked No. 5 overall. Lance, a Marshall, Minn., native, was ranked behind only Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, LSU wide receiver Jamar Chase, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Having spent three seasons in college after the 2020 campaign, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lance would be eligible to enter the draft. Lance threw for 2,786 yards and ran for 1,100 more, accounting for 42 touchdowns in his first season under center for the Bison.

Regardless of when he opts to leave NDSU, Lance seems like a lock to be the third straight Bison QB drafted. Bismarck’s Carson Wentz was selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 draft. Easton Stick was picked in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2019 draft.

