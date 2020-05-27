Preseason poll has Bison right back where they finished

North Dakota State will open the 2020 season as the team to beat.
That is nothing new.
The Bison, riding a 37-game winning streak, were ranked No. 1 in the HERO Sports Football Championship Subdivision preseason top 25 poll.
Last season, NDSU became just the second college football team in history to post a 16-0 record, joining Yale in 1894. The Bison defeated second-ranked James Madison 28-20 in the championship game in Frisco, Texas, to win their eighth FCS title in the last nine years.
According to HERO, the Bison return 71 percent of their rushing and receiving production from 2019 and 79.2 percent of their scoring. Among the returners is reigning Walter Payton Award winner Trey Lance, who threw 28 touchdown passes without a single interception in his first season as a starter.
NDSU’s top two receivers -- Christian Watson and Phoenix Sproles -- along with four starting offensive lineman return. Adam Cofield, who ran for 834 yards and 12 touchdowns also is back.
Defensively, HERO calculates the Bison return players that accounted for nearly 80 percent of the team’s tackles last season. Among the top returners are linebacker Jackson Hankey of Park River. Hankley led the Herd with 127 tackles.
The Bison will be without two-time All-American linebacker Jabril Cox, who transferred to FBS national champion LSU.
NDSU will not encounter a cakewalk, if there is a 2020 season.
The much anticipated season opener is Sept. 5 against Rose Bowl champion Oregon.
Hurdles will need to be cleared in the Missouri Valley Football Conference as well. In the HERO poll, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa -- Valley teams both -- are ranked No. 2 and 3. Other MVFC teams ranked are Illinois State (13th) and Southern Illinois (23rd).
Sacramento State and James Madison are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.
HOT PROSPECT
When ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay released his top prospects for the 2021 draft, Bison fans certainly took notice.
Lance, who will be a redshirt sophomore in the fall, was ranked No. 5 overall. Lance, a Marshall, Minn., native, was ranked behind only Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, LSU wide receiver Jamar Chase, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell and Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.
Having spent three seasons in college after the 2020 campaign, the 6-foot-3, 225-pound Lance would be eligible to enter the draft. Lance threw for 2,786 yards and ran for 1,100 more, accounting for 42 touchdowns in his first season under center for the Bison.
Regardless of when he opts to leave NDSU, Lance seems like a lock to be the third straight Bison QB drafted. Bismarck’s Carson Wentz was selected No. 2 overall in the 2016 draft. Easton Stick was picked in the fifth round by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2019 draft.
