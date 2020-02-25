Pieces in place for Bucks, Miller

Indoor football coach Rod Miller is one year into a three-year plan and two weeks away from kicking off year two with the Bismarck Bucks.

Looking out at the various groups practicing Monday at the bubble in Bismarck, Martin actually had time to take in everything he was looking at, rather than put out fires.

“It’s been a lot different because I’ve had a lot of time to put together the roster,” Martin said, 14 days before the Bucks kick off the 2020 season at home against the San Diego Strike Force.

“My first year was a rebuild and we had bumps and bruises. Getting people to come in and buy into what you’re doing is huge.”

The biggest thing is having a staff of assistants in place early, a luxury Martin didn’t have last year when two of the coaches coming with him had to reconsider due to personal reasons. They’re here this year in offensive line and assistant coach Steve Criswell and defensive line coach Dave Brumagen.

Also on staff are defensive assistant Billy Jarvis and offensive assistant Fred Abraham, a receiver who had 43 catches and 11 TDs for the Bucks last year.