Pieces in place for Bucks, Miller

Indoor football coach Rod Miller is one year into a three-year plan and two weeks away from kicking off year two with the Bismarck Bucks.
Looking out at the various groups practicing Monday at the bubble in Bismarck, Martin actually had time to take in everything he was looking at, rather than put out fires.
“It’s been a lot different because I’ve had a lot of time to put together the roster,” Martin said, 14 days before the Bucks kick off the 2020 season at home against the San Diego Strike Force.
“My first year was a rebuild and we had bumps and bruises. Getting people to come in and buy into what you’re doing is huge.”
The biggest thing is having a staff of assistants in place early, a luxury Martin didn’t have last year when two of the coaches coming with him had to reconsider due to personal reasons. They’re here this year in offensive line and assistant coach Steve Criswell and defensive line coach Dave Brumagen.
Also on staff are defensive assistant Billy Jarvis and offensive assistant Fred Abraham, a receiver who had 43 catches and 11 TDs for the Bucks last year.
“Last year, two of these coaches were supposed to be with me. … Not only did we get a late start, then I had to find some assistant coaches. It was a three-man staff, now I have four coaches and a trainer," Miller said. "That’s why I’m excited. I’ve got four coaches coaching their positions. I don’t have to run everywhere.”
Miller has until March 6 to finalize the roster for the Bucks’ season opener March 8. But Miller is making cuts earlier.
“Everybody’s in the same boat. You get 16 days before your first game to practice. For us, we used the first two days for install. We did a lot of chalk talk and got it out of the way,” Miller said. “We’re going to cut down on Sunday and use the last week to put our game plan together.”
The last chance for roster hopefuls to secure a place on the 25-man roster is Saturday’s intra-squad scrimmage at the golf dome. The event begins at 1 p.m. and is open to the public.
The Bucks’ team camp for kids is Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Event Center. That will be the team’s first function with its 25-man roster set.
Miller knows the team needs to improve across the board to put last year’s 2-12 record behind it.
The Bucks were ninth of 10 teams in scoring (33.9 points), eighth in passing yards (133.6) and TD passes (32), ninth in rushing (62.5) and eighth in rushing touchdowns (29).
The Bucks fumbled more times and lost more (21-14) than anyone else and had a league-low three interceptions.
On defense, Bismarck was last in passing-yards allowed (175.0) and eighth in rushing defense.
“Every place needs to get better,” Miller said. “Ken Van Heule was probably my top pick-up. “He played with me in Wichita when we won the championship and he played for Iowa in 2018 when they won a championship. He signed with Arizona and tore his ACL in training camp.
“I talked to him about what I was trying to do here and getting things turned around and I got him to come. That was a huge pick-up on the offensive line to get a veteran like that.
Van Heule is a presence at 6-foot-4 and 330 pounds.
There’s no doubt that quarterback is the key position in the IFL. Martin said it’s a big deal that Tasleem “Taz” Wilson came back after playing in three games for the Bucks last year. The potential is the upside on the 6-3, 230-pounder who completed 32 of 61 passes for 415 yards (138.3 per game) and seven touchdowns last season.
“We’re very high on him,” Martin said. “He came in on the run last year, now we have him for a full training camp. “
Wilson was 14-for-26 for 201 yards and four touchdowns in a 65-54 loss in the season finale.
“He dang near beat Sioux Falls in the last game of the year because he played well,” Martin said. “The Sioux Falls coached asked if he was coming back to us. He said ‘that kid is special.’”