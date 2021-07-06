Patriots' 2020 title team was packed with college prospects

Kicker Wade James drew interest from multiple schools and was originally committed to Northern State of the Northern Sun.

Brock Johnsen had football opportunities before deciding to compete at the D-I level in track for the Bison.

Topping the list of targets on Century's roster this year is lineman Lucas Schweigert, who has already bagged offers from NDSU and UND.

Century's pipeline to college programs has flowed through the years, but last year's team was unique.

"In my coaching tenure I don't think there's been a team that had as many college prospects as this past team," said Ron Wingenbach, head coach at Century the past 31 years. "That was a pretty special group."

A new season is quickly approaching. Practice starts Aug. 9.

"We finished up our team camp at Dickinson State (two weeks) ago and we've had very good turnout in our weight program this summer," Wingenbach said. "A lot of athletes also have gone to individual-type camps at NDSU, UND, Northern, Minot State and of course Mary. It's good to see them have the ambition to improve themselves."