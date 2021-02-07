One-game season in 2020 had value for Bucks

Bismarck Bucks fans didn’t get a good look at their team last year as the Indoor Football League shut down mere hours after the Bucks lost their season opener to Tucson.
Rod Miller, Bucks head coach, said he saw what he needed to see in the team’s lone 2020 game to decide which players he wanted back this season and which ones he would cut loose.
“Even having that one game we were able to see live action and were able to get a little more evaluation than other teams,” Miller said. “There were some people we looked at and liked what we saw out of them, some didn’t do as well.”
Miller liked what he saw from defensive back Zuril Hendrick, who returned a missed San Diego field goal 55 yards for a touchdown in the Bucks’ 50-36 loss. He is one of 13 players returning from last season.
“We brought in some good talent and veterans from other leagues,” Miller said. “We tried to improve certain areas, like line play on both sides of the ball. And we felt we could get better at the quarterback position.”
Taz Wilson started at quarterback against San Diego and went 5-for-22 for 36 yards. He’s gone, but backup Rich Stammetti is back. He was 0-for-5 against San Diego but is getting playing time in the Fan Controlled League.
Stammetti and Darrian Jackson, a linebacker, will be added to the roster at the conclusion of their season at the end of February. They will join quarterback Glenn Cuiellette of Tulane in camp, which opens March 16.
Three players -- defensive back Deion Carter, receiver Ricardo Johnson and offensive lineman Lawrence Omolayo, stayed in Bismarck working local jobs and waiting for the end of the COVID-19 pandemic.
They’ll have to fight to keep their spots on the 25-man roster and 21-man game day roster for the opener April 2 at home against the Massachusetts Pirates.
“Right now, we’re going in with everything open,” Miller said. “We’re telling everybody there are no positions set. We’re going to put the best 25-man roster together.”
Miller’s biggest signing to date might be that of Quad City Steamwheelers head coach Cory Ross to serve as offensive coordinator. When the Steamwheelers shut down for the coming season, Ross was available and Miller snatched him. The move helps the Bucks in two ways: It lets Miller turn the offense over to Ross, whose team was one of the league’s best units in 2019. That frees up Miller to concentrate totally on defense.
Ross had the top offense in the IFL in 2019. The offensive MVP was his quarterback and two of his receivers were first team all-IFL. Ross also had the top offense in the CIF in his final year in that league.
The biggest question still facing the Bucks is the lingering effect of the coronavirus shutdown.
The IFL spent the winter watching how other teams and leagues handled the protocols in place to ensure a season.
“Everybody has some concerns. The league put together a committee to look at guidelines and standards. It’s been a wait-and-see because things change so much,” Miller said. “The sport that’s more comparable to what we do is minor league hockey because those teams are playing in arenas like we play in.”
Those seasons are progressing and professional leagues have been able to continue playing in spite of scattered postponements due to COVID-related issues.
With that knowledge, and nearly a year to prepare virus protocols, the IFL is planning a full season starting in April.
“We’re preparing like we’re going to play. That’s the plan right now,” Miller said. “The league is doing some good things behind the scenes.”