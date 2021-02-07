One-game season in 2020 had value for Bucks

Bismarck Bucks fans didn’t get a good look at their team last year as the Indoor Football League shut down mere hours after the Bucks lost their season opener to Tucson.

Rod Miller, Bucks head coach, said he saw what he needed to see in the team’s lone 2020 game to decide which players he wanted back this season and which ones he would cut loose.

“Even having that one game we were able to see live action and were able to get a little more evaluation than other teams,” Miller said. “There were some people we looked at and liked what we saw out of them, some didn’t do as well.”

Miller liked what he saw from defensive back Zuril Hendrick, who returned a missed San Diego field goal 55 yards for a touchdown in the Bucks’ 50-36 loss. He is one of 13 players returning from last season.

“We brought in some good talent and veterans from other leagues,” Miller said. “We tried to improve certain areas, like line play on both sides of the ball. And we felt we could get better at the quarterback position.”

Taz Wilson started at quarterback against San Diego and went 5-for-22 for 36 yards. He’s gone, but backup Rich Stammetti is back. He was 0-for-5 against San Diego but is getting playing time in the Fan Controlled League.