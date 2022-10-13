 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 3-ranked Mandan finishes with No. 2 Fargo Shanley, No. 1 West Fargo Sheyenne

092422-spt-grid8.jpg

Wide receiver Tahrye Frank and the Mandan Braves average nearly 40 points per game. The third-ranked Braves host No. 2 Fargo Shanley tonight at 7 p.m.

Mandan ran into a rare problem at practice this week -- keeping a football on the field.

Winds, strong even for the northern plains, forced Todd Sheldon to take an unusual tact.

"We had designated kids to chase the balls," Mandan's head football coach said. "I don't recall ever having to go to that extent just to keep a ball in play.

"We had a decent week of practice, but we were pretty limited in what we could do outside offensively because of how windy it was."

With a challenging end to the regular season, the Braves needed to get some good work in. Mandan, No. 3 in the QRF rankings, hosts No. 2 Fargo Shanley tonight. Next Thursday, the Braves head to West Fargo to face No. 1-ranked Sheyenne. All three are playoff locks. Home-field advantage for as long as possible is what's at stake. 

Playing at home for the Braves is big. They've packed out Starion Sports Complex for multiple games this season. Tonight figures to be no different.

Sheldon isn't worried about any of that for now.

"We try to approach every game the same way," he said. "These type of games are fun, you look forward to them, but you don't want to make too much out of any one game."

Weather will play a factor, but probably not enough to slow down these two offenses.

First-team all-state candidates will be all over the field. Mandan's receiving duo of Karsyn Jablonski and Tahrye Frank are as good as it gets in the state. Running back Lincon Wiseman is nearing full health after suffering a broken arm Sept. 9 against Minot.

Fargo Shanley quarterback Michael Rostberg will play D-I football at St. Thomas next year.

"He's a really smooth kid and they have four receivers you have to account for on every play," Sheldon said.

Rostberg can also run it and had 6-4, 210 pounds, is not easy to get on the ground.

Mandan averages almost 40 points per game and can pop a scoring play from anywhere on the field. Shanley can light it up too (32.4 ppg). Holding onto the ball more might be the coin of the realm in this one, however.

"We need to establish a solid run game," Sheldon said. "The last couple of games we've been able to run the ball to run the clock. Being able to run to score is different. We'll need to be able to do that (Friday)."

To that end, the Braves' experienced offensive line of Seth Gerhardt, Kaiden Steele, Owen Gress, Brady Boehm and Hunter Corbin has been solid all season.

Last Friday, the Braves left Bismarck-Mandan for the first time this season and rolled to a 41-7 win at Dickinson. The JV team wasn't quite so lucky travel-wise when the bus broke down for its game at Fargo Shanley.

The Mandan freshmen will play prior to the marquee matchup tonight, so getting to the game should not be an issue.

"We were 1-for-2 last week with the bus," Sheldon said. "We handled the road trip pretty well, now we're back home against another good team. The kids are excited, but they know we need to play really well."

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

QRF rankings

Team;W-L;Score

1. West Fargo Sheyenne;6-1;188.6

2. Fargo Shanley;6-1;105

3. Mandan;6-1;95.7

4. Fargo Davies;5-2;95.6

5. Minot;4-3;75.4

6. Legacy;4-3;70.5

7. West Fargo;3-4;55.3

8. St. Mary’s;3-4;52

9. Century;2-5;49

10. Williston;2-6;33.2

11. Bismarck;0-7;17.6

Note: Top 8 teams qualify for Class 11AA playoffs.

Friday, Oct. 14

St. Mary’s at Legacy, 6:30 p.m.

Fargo Shanley at Mandan, 7 p.m.

Minot at Williston, 7 p.m.

West Fargo Sheyenne at Bismarck, 7 p.m.

Century at Fargo Davies, 7 p.m.

Fargo North at West Fargo, 7 p.m.

