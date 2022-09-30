No. 3 Mandan rolls to big win over BHS

In this unlikeliest of high school football seasons for Bismarck High School, it didn’t come as a shock that the Mandan Braves came into the Community Bowl on Friday and beat the Demons in a West Region football game.

What was shocking was how the Braves beat the Demons at the Bowl, a place where they had never won before Friday’s 63-22 win.

“We have been out-physicaled by Bismarck for the last 20 years,” Mandan coach Todd Sheldon said. “We said it’s time to play more physical against that team.”

The Braves piled up 431 yards of offense in a game cut short by the running clock. They ran for 284 yards.

Bismarck, on the other hand, never got untracked. It finished with just 70 yards rushing. Quin Hafner threw for 137 yards.

Lincon Wiseman ran for 196 yards and three touchdowns and quarterback Max Carlson ran for 53 yards and two scores and threw for another as Mandan snapped its 12-game losing streak to the Demons and spoiled the home team’s homecoming night.

“We executed well with the exception of our kickoff,” Sheldon said. “And they’re struggling this year.”

Mandan scored touchdowns on all of its possessions and one of the Demons’. It will take some research to find out if the Braves had ever before scored 63 points against BHS.

“All of our players had a chip on their shoulders from the past 12 years or so,” Wiseman said. “We were the better team and we came out and wanted to show them.”

With the win, Mandan improved to 5-1 and stayed firmly in the race for a first-round home game in the 11AA playoffs. Bismarck fell to 0-6 for the first time in what might be considered the modern era of North Dakota high school football (1975-2022). The Demons’ previous worst start was 0-4 in 1979.

Mandan went into the game third behind West Fargo Sheyenne and Fargo Davies in the QRF rankings that will determine the eight postseason qualifiers.

The Braves weren’t thinking about that on Friday. Instead, they were focused on beating the Demons in Bismarck and put 28 points on the board in the first quarter.

“That was obviously a little shocking to us to score that many points in the first quarter, but we have big playmakers who can make those plays,” Wiseman said.

By halftime, the lead had ballooned to 42-14.

“That’s the best performance from the O-line that I have ever seen in my life,” Wiseman added. “I’ve never seen a performance from the offense this big.”

Wiseman had 133 yards rushing and two scores in the first quarter. He opened the scoring with a 54-yard run just two-and-a-half minutes into the game. After stopping the Demons and forcing a 50-yard field goal attempt, the Braves marched 80 yards on six plays, capped by Wiseman’s 17-yard run with 4:12 left in the quarter.

Bismarck had two highlights in the first half, the first a kickoff return down to the Braves’ 15 that was followed by Ashtyn Mosolf’s TD run with 3:52 left. Unfortunately for the Demons, the quick score left Mandan enough time to score twice.

With 48 seconds left, Carlson capped a six-play, 80-yard drive with an 8-yard run. Two plays after the ensuing kickoff, Karsyn Jablonski stepped in front of a rushed Quin Hefner pass and returned the interception 33 yards for a TD as time ran out in the half.

Wiseman’s third score came on a 4-yard run in the third quarter. Tahrye Frank caught a 13-yard TD pass and scored on a 3-yard run for Mandan.

Sophomore Hudsen Sheldon took over on the Braves’ final possession and drove them 62 yards for the game’s final TD. He finished off the drive with a 24-yard scoring run.

The Demons’ second score was a 55-yard catch and run by Cole Jahner in which he broke several tackles and made several cuts to reach the end zone. Jahner caught five passes for 110 yards.

Hafner scored Bismarck’s final TD with 7:08 left on a 1-yard run, set up by Mosolf’s 37-yard run in the fourth quarter.