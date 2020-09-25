No. 3 Demons roll up 380 yards rushing in win over Legacy

After a rare defensive stop, BHS got the ball back on its own 13-yard line. Huus capped the six-play drive with a 24-yard TD run for a 14-6 lead with 1:01 left in the quarter. The last four plays of the drive covered 28, 12, 19 and 24 yards.

Not to be outdone, Feland marched the Sabers 69 yards on 12 plays to get back on the scoreboard. He was 5-for-6 on the drive with four of those completions coming on third down. Three were third-and-longs.

The Demons rode Huus to a 21-13 lead. His 5-yard run with 3:46 left in the half was the finishing touch on a 74-yard drive. But it left Feland too much time.

He worked the clock and the defense, moving the Sabers to the Demons’ goal line in the closing seconds. They ran three plays from the 1 in the last 11 seconds and Feland got in on fourth down as time ran out. TJ Seidel’s PAT made it a one-point game with two quarters left.

Huus and Feland exchanged scores in the third quarter. Huus hauled in a 63-yard pass down to the Legacy 2-yard line and scored his fourth touchdown of the game on the next play.

Feland’s answer was a 31-yard TD pass to Kupfer and a Seidel PAT with 5:25 left, making it 28-27.