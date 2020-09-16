No. 2 Beulah rolling ahead with defending state champs Hillsboro-CV up next

“These are the games you look forward to,” Dooley said. “This team likes to compete, likes the competition. The bigger the game, the more they focus in. The older guys have been looking forward to this one.

“It’s a non-region game against a good opponent. It will be a good indicator of where we’re at and where we need to be in a couple of weeks. More important will be the region games when we get into those.”

Beulah’s defense is coming off back-to-back shutouts. After opening the season with a 50-20 non-region win over Watford City, the Miners blanked Devils Lake 35-0 and Wahpeton 49-0 last week.

“The first game, we had a couple of bad angles, lapses but we didn’t scrimmage anyone, and you’re going to have some of those things and learn from it,” Dooley said.

The defense has been solid the past two weeks, facing different looks.

“Devils Lake, they run the ball between the tackles, Wahpeton throws it a lot so a lot of different guys stepped up,” Dooley said. “The secondary is coming along, the defensive line was much improved from week 1 to week 2. The linebackers have been solid and getting better.”