No. 1-ranked Kidder County off to fast start but not satisfied

Kidder County football coach Dave Silbernagel is not grading on the curve.

Despite a 3-0 record and No. 1 9-man ranking, Silbernagel says the defending state champs still have some homework.

“The football season is a process, right? I wouldn’t say we’re playing great right now,” Silbernagel said. “Our scores have been good. We’ve been able to grind some teams down and score on them, but we definitely have a ways to go if we’re going to accomplish the goals we started the season with.”

The Wolves are averaging just tick under 50 points per game, and have a 36-28 overtime win over Linton-Hazelton-Moffit-Braddock on their resume. The Lions are ranked fourth, few would argue if they were higher.

“Their history speaks for itself. They’re always good and this year I think they have a great team,” Silbernagel said of Linton-HMB. “So yeah, that was a great win for us.”

Silbernagel is a coaching veteran of many seasons and multiple sports in Steele. However, taking over a defending state champion, during a pandemic no less, made for intense times.