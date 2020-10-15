No. 1 Century topples Dickinson

A two-yard scoring run by Garcia with 1:42 remaining in the second period enabled Century to take a 35-0 lead into the second half, which was played with a running clock.

CHS coach Ron Wingenbach gave his defense high grades for forcing the Midgets to battle poor field position. But he also took note of a strong effort by senior kicker Wade James and the CHS kick coverage.

“It all starts with our kicking game. Wade James just had an outstanding game. … He’s kind of dictated field position the last few weeks,” Wingenbach noted.

James is also an offensive weapon with 3-for-3 field goal accuracy and 27-for-28 marksmanship on extra points.

Wingenbach gave Garcia the night off after the tailback ran for 72 yards and two scores on 12 carries in the first half.

Reserves Peyton Arndt and Trevor Ragan kept up the momentum after intermission. Arndt, a sophomore, carried six times for 76 yards and two touchdowns, all in the second half. Likewise, Ragan, a junior, dashed for 65 yards and a TD on 14 carries after the break.

Dickinson avoided a shutout with 9:19 to play on a 25-yard sprint by Troy Berg. Berg’s dash capped an 87-yard drive, the Midgets’ only sustained march of the night.