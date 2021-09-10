No. 1 Century routs West Fargo for 25th straight victory

“They were bringing a lot of A and B gap pressure and that opened things up for the boot action,” Wingenbach said. “We had two or three big first downs on him running the ball on a run-pass option. That’s one thing he brings to the table.”

Arndt, who came into the game as the leading rusher in the West Region, ran for 72 yards and scored on 2-yard run to opening the scoring. He then spent the rest of the first half on the sideline with cramps before returning in the third quarter. On his first carry after returning, Arndt ran 36 yards for a TD, then was in and out of the lineup again for the rest of the night.

The Patriots marched 75, 50 and 77 yards to go up 20-0 in the second quarter.

After Dahl’s first TD, Ragan scored the Patriots’ third touchdown of the first half on a 7-yard run. He carried six times for 34 yards on the drive and finished with 39 on the night.

West Fargo got on the board right before halftime after marching 80 yards in 2 minutes. The Packers were helped by a 50-yard pass from Peyton Jantzi to Carson Hegerle. The two connected from four yards out for a score with 15 seconds left to get within 20-7.