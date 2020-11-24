Nine St. Mary's players named to Class AA all-state football team

St. Mary's and Beulah proved to be the cream of the crop in Class AA football this season.

The Saints capped their perfect 11-0 season with a memorable 17-7 victory over the Miners at the Dakota Bowl on Nov. 13 at the Fargodome.

Befitting their seasons, St. Mary's and Beulah highlighted the Class AA all-state team. The Saints and Miners combined for 16 selections, including nine from the state champs.

St. Mary's had four players named first team all-state on both sides of the ball.

Leading the way was senior Cullen Curl. The Saints' tailback accounted for 22 touchdowns on the season, including 20 on the ground. In all, he rushed for 1,146 yards on 175 carries. He also caught five passes for 82 yards and a score in being named the Class AA Senior Athlete of the Year.

Quarterback Jackson Uhler, wide receiver Brit Senftner and Zach Haas also were named to the first-team offense.