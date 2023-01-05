NFL-bound Mauch keeps focus on the field with Bison

Cody Mauch has treated draft buzz like he has defensive linemen this season -- at arm's length.

The North Dakota State senior left tackle is projected as an early-round pick in next year's NFL draft. However, the Hankinson, N.D., product has kept his focus on the field.

"(I) try not to think about it too much. We're more game-to-game and how can I help our team," Mauch said. "It's been a little more busy with people reaching out, but keeping the team first is how I've been able to keep it this year."

The two-time All-American's story is well known.

Originally a tight end recruit for the Bison, he showed up in Fargo at 6-4, 230 pounds in 2017. Mauch now checks in at 6-6, 303 pounds and is a two-time All-American.

Mauch will suit up in the green and gold for the 62nd on Sunday in the FCS championship game against South Dakota State. The Bison are playing in their 10th title game in the last 12 years, but it never gets old.

"Anytime we're down there, we have a pretty good process of how we go about things," Mauch said.

A powerful run blocker, Mauch said improving his pass blocking was a key this season.

"I felt like I needed to polish up some of my pass pro," Mauch said. "(I'm) playing under control a lot better."

It has worked.

Mock drafts have Mauch pegged in either the first or second round.

Mauch and the NDSU offensive line have helped the Bison run for 273 yards per game this season.

When they line up against the 13-1 Jackrabbits Sunday in Frisco, Texas, it'll be like looking in the mirror.

"They're similar to our D-Line. They have their four guys, but then they have four guys behind them that come in and play," Mauch said.

South Dakota State has highly-ranked tight end Tucker Kraft and All-American running back Isaiah Davis. However, like the Bison, the Jackrabbits' offensive line also is a marquee group.

SDSU's O-Line is known affectionately as the "605 Hogs." NDSU's big boys are called "The Rams."

"It's cool that they put their offensive line on a pedestal, too," Mauch said. "They pride themselves on running the ball and stopping the run."

The key to a successful offensive line, at least at NDSU, is simple.

"How well we mesh together is the reason why we play so well on Saturdays," Mauch said. "You have to trust all five guys. The bonds built in the offseason and off the field is a big reason we play so well together."

Mauch, majoring in agricultural engineering with a minor in crop and weed science, likely won't need that degree anytime soon. He's set to become the latest NDSU lineman to get drafted. Cordell Volson was selected in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in last year's draft and has started every game at left guard for the defending AFC champions.

For Mauch, its first things first.

"The two teams who should be in Frisco are down there," he said.