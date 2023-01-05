 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

NFL-bound Mauch keeps focus on the field with Bison

  • 0

Cody Mauch has treated draft buzz like he has defensive linemen this season -- at arm's length. 

The North Dakota State senior left tackle is projected as an early-round pick in next year's NFL draft. However, the Hankinson, N.D., product has kept his focus on the field.

"(I) try not to think about it too much. We're more game-to-game and how can I help our team," Mauch said. "It's been a little more busy with people reaching out, but keeping the team first is how I've been able to keep it this year."

The two-time All-American's story is well known.

Originally a tight end recruit for the Bison, he showed up in Fargo at 6-4, 230 pounds in 2017. Mauch now checks in at 6-6, 303 pounds and is a two-time All-American.

Mauch will suit up in the green and gold for the 62nd on Sunday in the FCS championship game against South Dakota State. The Bison are playing in their 10th title game in the last 12 years, but it never gets old.

People are also reading…

"Anytime we're down there, we have a pretty good process of how we go about things," Mauch said.

A powerful run blocker, Mauch said improving his pass blocking was a key this season.

"I felt like I needed to polish up some of my pass pro," Mauch said. "(I'm) playing under control a lot better."

It has worked.

Mock drafts have Mauch pegged in either the first or second round.

Mauch and the NDSU offensive line have helped the Bison run for 273 yards per game this season.

When they line up against the 13-1 Jackrabbits Sunday in Frisco, Texas, it'll be like looking in the mirror.

"They're similar to our D-Line. They have their four guys, but then they have four guys behind them that come in and play," Mauch said.

South Dakota State has highly-ranked tight end Tucker Kraft and All-American running back Isaiah Davis. However, like the Bison, the Jackrabbits' offensive line also is a marquee group.

SDSU's O-Line is known affectionately as the "605 Hogs." NDSU's big boys are called "The Rams."

"It's cool that they put their offensive line on a pedestal, too," Mauch said. "They pride themselves on running the ball and stopping the run."

The key to a successful offensive line, at least at NDSU, is simple.

"How well we mesh together is the reason why we play so well on Saturdays," Mauch said. "You have to trust all five guys. The bonds built in the offseason and off the field is a big reason we play so well together."

Mauch, majoring in agricultural engineering with a minor in crop and weed science, likely won't need that degree anytime soon. He's set to become the latest NDSU lineman to get drafted. Cordell Volson was selected in the fourth round by the Cincinnati Bengals in last year's draft and has started every game at left guard for the defending AFC champions.

For Mauch, its first things first.

"The two teams who should be in Frisco are down there," he said. 

Mauch

Mauch

Reach Tribune sports editor Dave Selvig at (701) 250-8246 or david.selvig@bismarcktribune.com

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

What happened to critically injured NFL player Damar Hamlin? A cardiologist explains

A matter of milliseconds might have been the difference between Damar Hamlin continuing on to the next play rather than collapsing and in need of lifesaving measures. “If you get hit in the chest,” University of Maryland Medical System cardiologist Dr. Scott Jerome said, “if it happens between heartbeats in a very small window, it can put the heart in ventricular fibrillation. “The heart stops ...

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin

The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Players and coaches from around the league were overcome with emotion while watching Hamlin be resuscitated back to life Monday night during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati. Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN that his nephew had to have his heart re-started twice — once on the field, and once at the hospital. Glenn says there were some encouraging signs Tuesday, including doctors reducing the amount of oxygen Hamlin was receiving.

From Yazoo to the NFL: For cousins Kenny Gainwell and Fletcher Cox, it started in the Mississippi mud

From Yazoo to the NFL: For cousins Kenny Gainwell and Fletcher Cox, it started in the Mississippi mud

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. — A cacophony of barking, baaing, and neighing reverberates across an acre of farmland that represents the backyard of Kenny Gainwell’s trailer home. Standing in the middle of his family’s yard, the second-year Eagles running back is sporting a beat-up pair of team-issued Nike trainers. The once-white sneakers are now dusty and brown, full of dirt and dried mud. Gainwell’s ...

Drew Brees embracing interim role as Purdue QB coach for Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees embracing interim role as Purdue QB coach for Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Drew Brees spent 15 seasons cultivating a Hall of Fame career as the New Orleans Saints quarterback. Along the way, Brees raised his family in Louisiana, becoming a part of the community, which included developing an affinity for LSU football. But when Jeff Brohm announced he was leaving Purdue after six seasons to return home to coach at Louisville on Dec. 7, Brees knew he ...

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

EXPLAINER: What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a tackle during Monday night’s game, causing the NFL to suspend a pivotal game against the Cincinnati Bengals that quickly lost significance in the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in front of a national television audience. The 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported during the broadcast. Teammates surrounded Hamlin, shielding him from public view. Many were weeping and praying while Hamlin was treated on the field by team and independent medical personnel and local paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. Teammate Stefon Diggs later went to visit Hamlin at the hospital while fans of both teams gathered outside.

Watch Now: Related Video

US men's national soccer team hit with scandal after angry mom outs coach about old assault

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News