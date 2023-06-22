The last time Steve Kleinjan walked off a football field, he was celebrating a state title.

On Saturday, Kleinjan and three of his New Salem-Almont Holstein players will take the field one more time for the Shrine Bowl.

“It’s one of the things I really love about the Shrine Bowl, one more opportunity to coach the kids, in a different atmosphere,” Kleinjan said. “It’s an all-star game, and you’re playing with kids from all around the state.”

Kleinjan will serve as the head coach for the West 9-man squad for Saturday’s 7 p.m. battle with the East all-stars at Mayville State. Three of his state championship team members will take the field with him -- Ty Wolding, Levi Becker and Alex Pitman.

“I know all three of them are excited about the opportunity to play in the game,” Kleinjan said. “Ty is going to be playing on the defensive side of the ball in college, but we’ve got him playing quarterback in the Shrine game, and so it’s kind of his last opportunity to play that position.

“Levi and Alex are not going to be playing college football, so it’s a chance to put the pads on and get after it one last time.”

Wolding, who was an all-state defensive back in addition to leading the Holsteins’ offense, will play on the defensive side of the ball at Dickinson State.

The Holsteins finished 12-0 last fall and won a state title, the school's second (the first coming in 1986). New Salem-Almont edged Cavalier 28-26 in overtime in the Dakota Bowl. That capped a season in which they outscored their opponents 512-176, averaging 44 points per game and allowing 14.

AJ Heins (offensive line), Wolding (DB) and Becker (defensive line) earned first-team all-state honors.

Heins was also selected to play in the Shrine Bowl but the North Dakota State commit won't play in the game. The two-time state wrestling champ will be busy with ranching duties.

“AJ’s one of those special kids,” Kleinjan said. “He’s really committed to the team and also to making himself the best football player he could be. He had the goal, that vision of being a Division I football player. He's achieved that opportunity. My hat's off to him. He's put in the effort to have that opportunity.”

Wolding, Becker and Pitman will square off against several members of the Cavalier team they met in the title game, and they will be playing with several former rivals as well.

“One of the first things I do being head coach is tell the kids, during the season you played hard and might have been a bit of a rival, but this week we come together as a group and play hard,” said Kleinjan, who will be a head coach for the fourth time in a Shrine game. “The kids rally with that. They develop relationships, it’s just a neat aspect of the game.”

Players reported for practice on Tuesday to prepare for the game. Getting everybody on the same page in a hurry is something Kleinjan is familiar with, along with his staff of Jaime Krenz of Grant County-Flasher, Coy Davis of St. John and Connor Hill of Surrey.

“We’ve got three other coaches, and they’re all head coaches,” Kleinjan said. “I put a lot of responsibility on them, stay out of the way and help where I can.

“Coach Krenz will run the offense, Cory will run the defense. We feed off each other and share information.”

Along with the football activities, the Shrine Bowl week includes a lot of learning about the charitable activities of the organization.

“The Shrine hospital gets overlooked a bit,” Kleinjan said. “The things they do, the things kids learn during this week, it’s about those less fortunate than they are and to be able to help those kids.

“It’s more than football, the big picture. The kids understand there’s things that are bigger than them and a good majority of the kids grasp that.”